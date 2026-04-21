Cubs owner wants UFC at Wrigley, but there’s one problem

Your move, Dana White.

Cubs co-owner Todd Ricketts made it clear during a Tuesday appearance on the "Don't @ Me with Dan Dakich" podcast that there's one bucket list sporting event out there that he'd love for Wrigley Field to host, but there might be a big hurdle to cross.

Could we see the UFC at the iconic sports stadium that has hosted it all? Ricketts isn't ruling it out.

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"This is going to be controversial. You're going to create tension in my life by making me answer this," Ricketts said when Dakich asked about the one bucket list event still out there for Wrigley.

"I've always been a little bit of a UFC fan. Wrigley Field would be fun as long as it doesn't rain.

Besides the weather, what's preventing the UFC at Wrigley? "I don't know if my siblings would want to do it," Ricketts added. Along with Todd, those siblings include brothers Tom and Pete and sister Laura.

What about a Trump rally? In 2016, President Trump picked Ricketts, who helped raise millions for Trump's first presidential bid, as his Deputy Secretary of Commerce. In 2017, the Cubs owner removed his name from consideration over divestment issues.

"I'm much more on the sporting side of things when it comes to Wrigley. I'd like to see a good event and some good competition," Ricketts added.

It's still a good question since Pete Ricketts is a staunch Republican senator from Nebraska while Todd's had a big role in the Republican Party. The roadblock? Their sister is a huge liberal activist who lives to support Democratic causes.

"A lot of Laura’s and my conversations about politics are tactical conversations, aspects of fund-raising and things like that," Pete told the New Yorker in 2015.

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How hasn't this family dissolved into chaos like so many other families who argue about politics? Pete noted how their mother had a clear rule.

"You can fight in the house, but when you go out in public, you remember you’re a family."

Hence, no Trump rally. But that UFC idea might not be as crazy as it sounds. For the first time on U.S. soil, the fight league will hold an outdoor event on Sunday, June 14 at the White House.

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Could Wrigley be next? Buckle up.