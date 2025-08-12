Dana White reiterates that UFC White House fights are 'absolutely going to happen'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump revealed plans last month to have a UFC card at the White House to celebrate the United States' 250th birthday next year.

UFC president Dana White admitted shortly after the announcement that he had no idea Trump would mention it in a public setting, but the ball has been rolling ever since.

White recently discussed potential matchups, but they don't seem to be hypotheticals at this point.

"It's absolutely going to happen," White told The Associated Press. "Think about that, the 250th birthday of the United States of America, the UFC will be on the White House south lawn live on CBS."

"This is a one-of-one event."

White promised "the baddest card of all time" during a podcast appearance, confirming that Jon Jones, who retired on June 21 and celebrated his most recent victory with a Trump dance with the president in attendance, went back into the drug-testing pool.

"Everybody wants to fight on this card. Literally everybody," White told the "Full Send Podcast."

Jones all but confirmed this week he'd be fighting at the White House.

"The moment I heard Donald Trump‘s announcement, I started training again," Jones said in a recent X post.

Conor McGregor quickly showed interest in fighting at the White House, and White even said McGregor "could be" on the same card as Jones in the nation's capital.

Trump has attended numerous UFC events over the years, most recently in Newark, N.J. for UFC 316.

The UFC will get rid of its pay-per-view model as part of its massive $7.7 billion agreement to air its events on Paramount+ starting in 2026, its parent company TKO announced on Monday.

Paramount will distribute 13 of its major events and 30 Fight Nights through its direct-to-consumer platform, Paramount+, with select events airing on CBS. There will be no additional cost for fans who want to watch UFC numbered events.

