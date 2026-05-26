Two Tampa police officers resign after investigation into allegations they slept with a 911 dispatcher on duty

A couple of Tampa police officers have resigned recently after being accused of catching the eye of the same 911 dispatcher or, as they officially refer to her as, the same emergency communications officer.

An investigation into allegations that three officers engaged in sexual activity with an emergency communications officer while on duty concluded that Officers Nevin Morales and Ryan Fagan had violated several of the police department’s policies, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The law enforcement certifications for both officers were sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for review in April, which reportedly could result in those certifications being revoked.

The investigation was summarized by officials with the Tampa police and released following a public records request. It states that an investigation was launched after a complaint was made by someone to the department’s Professional Standards Bureau.

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The unnamed person claimed that three officers had been meeting up with an also unnamed emergency communications operator for sex while on duty. A classic case of a complaint from someone who didn’t get an invite? It’s hard to say.

It could just as easily be someone doing the right thing. A person unwilling to let romance cloud right from wrong. I have a feeling we’ll never know the true motivation behind this, but that’s not the focus here. Let’s get back to the investigation.

The operator, whose status of employment with the city is unknown based on the investigation summary, admitted that she met with Morales for sexual activity on July 22, 2025. She says the two got it on in an SUV.

Communications between the two were also uncovered and the investigators allege that he wrote, "Best place to do it now I have more room in this new car." He then, according to the operator, showed up in a Ford Explorer that wasn’t his usual vehicle.

Morales denied the allegations during an interview with investigators. He denied that she had ever gotten in his vehicle. He also told them that he didn’t remember sending the message and that it could have been taken out of context.

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Unfortunately, investigators say a supervisor had seen the operator get into his SUV and they noted that he was unable to explain the alleged message or how it could have been taken out of context.

During an interview with Fagan, investigators say he admitted to "having close personal contact" with the same operator, but didn’t view it as sexual. The investigators didn’t agree and pointed to sexual messages exchanged between the two.

Fagan is also accused of leaving a special assignment, which was just two miles from where the operator was working, unstaffed and putting his bodycam on sleep mode. Both officers were placed on leave during the investigation.

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Fagan resigned in February, according to the Tampa Bay Times, and Morales in March. As for the third officer accused of meeting up with the same operator for sex, he was cleared by the investigation and remains employed.

"The whole case was weird," said Brandon Barclay, the president of the Tampa Police Benevolent Association. "I think a lot of it was just poor judgment."

Well said. Romance can lead you down the path of poor judgment if you’re not careful.