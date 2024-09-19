Zach Bryan apologizes after controversial Taylor Swift, Kanye West social media post: ‘Don’t drink and tweet’

Country music singer Zach Bryan is in hot water after he compared Taylor Swift to Kanye West in a now-deleted social media post.

Earlier this week, Bryan posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, "eagles > chiefs, Kanye > Taylor, who's with me," according to Variety.

In the social media post, Bryan appeared to target a few elements in Swift’s life – including her NFL boyfriend Travis Kelce, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Swift additionally has a tense history with West, especially after he interrupted her at the 2009 MTV VMAs, and she’s been the subject of several of his diss tracks.

Since the controversial social media post, the country star deactivated his X account and apologized to Swift fans for his tweet.

"For the record guys I wasn’t coming for Taylor the other night," Bryan wrote on top of a screengrab of Swift’s song with Post Malone, "Fortnight," on Instagram. "I was drunkenly comparing two records and it came out wrong."

The "Heading South" singer acknowledged the longtime feud between Swift and West, as he continued to explain, "I know there’s a lot of stuff that clouds around Ye and I was speaking purely musically. I love Taylor’s music and pray you guys know I’m human and tweet stupid things often."

Bryan, 28, added that he hopes one day to explain to Swift about his controversial social media post. He additionally apologized to Swifties and detailed why he deactivated his X account.

"Twitter gets me in trouble too much and I’d say it’s best I stay off it," he penned. "I’m sorry to any Taylor fans I p---ed off or let down. Love you guys and I’m trying my best!"

Bryan went on to candidly share that he’s currently experiencing a difficult time in his life and pleaded with his fans.

"I’ve been going through a hard time in my own life and I think I was projecting a little."

He acknowledged the social media post may have come off "as rude and desensitized to Taylor."

"I respect her so much as a musician that the last thing I want is people thinking I don’t appreciate and love what she has done for music," Bryan praised Swift.

Bryan shared with Swift’s song "The Albatross" and urged, "Don’t drink and tweet. Don’t drink and tweet!!"

While the "Revival" crooner further explained his actions and vocalized his admiration for Swift, he concluded his lengthy apology with, "This year has been an awful lot on me in personal ways that no one knows and I’ve been trying to cope and balance too many things at once."



Bryan added he’s taking a hiatus from X to focus on his tour and "ground" himself.

"Okay, needed to get this off my chest, yall are the best and I’ll see you at Bourbon and Beyond," he concluded in part.

Reps for Bryan, Swift and West did not immediately respond back to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.