Country star Zach Bryan's ex calls out his 'deafening' silence after accusing him of emotional abuse

Zach Bryan’s now-ex Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia slammed the country star for staying quiet after she accused him of emotional abuse following their breakup.

"I think the response itself, the silence, is deafening. I think his response proves his character again," she shared on the "BFFs" podcast with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards. "I think it’s just kind of proved everything I said. . . ."

She added that she was frustrated with his lack of response and claimed she "took the high road" by not exposing the entire truth behind their relationship.

"I don’t believe people are lost causes. It was my final cry at help to try to get him to see what he does to people, and to try to get him to get help," LaPaglia added.

"I obviously think he’s not responding, because if he is to respond, he has to deny it. And if he denies it, then I’m full-story, then I post all the videos and the recordings. That in itself should be enough."

LaPaglia went on to say that she hopes he works on his alleged toxic behavior.

"I threw him a bone, and I hope that he actually looks at it, reflects, takes time to fix himself, and stop putting women in these situations that he puts women in. That’s really why I handled it the way that I did, it’s not to ruin him or whatever."

Her comments come after she accused the 28-year-old country star of emotional abuse during their relationship. She also claimed he offered her $12 million to sign a nondisclosure agreement.

Last week, LaPaglia said during the "BFFs" podcast, "This episode of me not taking the money, like it’s not just for me. It’s for anyone else who's been emotionally abused, it’s for people right now that are being emotionally abused, it’s for people that don’t have a support system that I was lucky enough to have going through this."

She continued, "And the last year of my life has been the hardest year of my life, dealing with the abuse from this dude. I’m still scared right now, because I’m scared of him still, my brain’s rewired. I’m scared to make him mad."

During the podcast, Portnoy said the offer amounted to $12 million in "life-changing money."

All three co-hosts admitted they had gone back and forth over whether she should take the money, and Portnoy said they finally agreed, "F--- the money, we're going to war" against Bryan on the podcast, which included a diss track they made about him.

She said that along with the $12 million, which incrementally went up, she was also offered a house or a New York apartment by his team.

LaPaglia made these accusations after Bryan announced that the couple had broken up, apologizing to anyone he had "let down."

"She has loved me unconditionally for a very long time, and for that I’ll always thank her," he wrote in the October social media post. "I have had an incredibly hard year personally and struggled through some pretty severe things. I thought it would be beneficial for both of us to go our different ways."

He added, "I am not perfect and never will be."

Hours after his post, LaPaglia made a YouTube video of herself sitting on her bathroom floor, saying that she had been "blindsided" by Bryan’s breakup post, claiming that he hadn’t told her that he planned to post it and that she had hoped to deal with their split privately.

Bryan and the social media influencer first met at the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards, but they were both in relationships at the time. The two began dating soon after that.

