Former prison guard who had sex tape with inmate go viral is filled with regret & now focusing on being a mom

A couple of summers ago Linda De Sousa Abreu found herself in hot water over a sex tape that went viral on social media. The video in question appeared to show the prison guard and OnlyFans content creator in her uniform having sex with an inmate in a cell at the HMP Wandsworth prison in London.

That's not the sort of video that's going to go away quietly and it didn’t for her either. She ended up being charged by the Metropolitan Police with misconduct in public office . She quit her job. Her sister came out and added to the apparent story of romance that got out of hand by alleging that she was a married swinger.

That was a twist nobody saw coming when the prison cell footage first went viral. Shortly after that, Linda pushed back on the media and spoke of heartbreak about those you think have your back . In January 2025, she pleaded guilty to having sex with the inmate, Linton Weirich, multiple times at the prison.

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She received a sentence of 15 months for her crimes.

Judge Martin Edmunds KC said at the time , "You engaged in sexual activity with a prisoner. That compromised your role as an officer and was misconduct which undermines discipline within the prison and puts fellow officers at increased risk."

That’s a reality that Linda seems to have come to terms with. She isn’t happy about her past decisions. She acknowledges that what she did was inappropriate, but she’s trying her best to move on and to live a much quieter life these days.

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"I regret everything I did. I’m incredibly embarrassed," she told The Sun . "I had sex with someone I shouldn’t have had sex with and I had an inappropriate relationship, but I didn’t do anything else."

That sort of situation can unfold anywhere at any time to anyone. Linda’s just so happened to go down in a prison with an inmate while she was a prison guard. That’s going to add a layer of consequences that doesn’t exist in a lot of other scenarios, but that’s behind her now. She was released after serving just five months.

"I’ve just been keeping a low-key life. I just want to get on with my life," she said a year after being released. "I want to keep being a good mom to my child."

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If you weren’t hoping for an ending like this for Linda De Sousa Abreu when her prison sex scandal first unfolded, you need to take a long hard look in the mirror. She was able to grow from this, and I think, in a way, we all were.