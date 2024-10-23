Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity Breakups

Country star Zach Bryan's ex gave ominous warning before split was made public

Zach Bryan and Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia called it quits on social media on Oct. 22

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
close
Young teen goes viral after performing with Zach Bryan Video

Young teen goes viral after performing with Zach Bryan

13-year-old Brayden Miles joined Fox & Friends First alongside his mother, Natalie Dubois, to reflect on the memorable experience after performing with the country star on stage. 

Zach Bryan’s now-ex Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia issued an ominous warning before their sudden split. 

"I said… that I would never date anyone famous, ever. Literally, never wanted to," LaPaglia, 25, shared during the "Talk Tuah" podcast episode released Tuesday, Oct. 22.

During the conversation, LaPaglia’s friend Grace O’Malley quipped that she’d "rue the day" when she made that statement.

COUNTRY STAR ZACH BRYAN APOLOGIZES TO 'ANYONE I LET DOWN' AS HE ANNOUNCES SPLIT FROM GIRLFRIEND

Bryan LaPaglia hugging Brianna

Zach Bryan and Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia called it quits on social media on Oct. 22. (Brianna LaPaglia Instagram)

The Barstool Sports podcaster didn’t respond to the comment and continued to explain that her relationship with Bryan "kind of just happened."

When LaPaglia was asked, "What changed your mind?" she let out a big sigh and replied, "I don't know. I wish it... don't date famous people."

COUNTRY STAR ZACH BRYAN AND GIRLFRIEND SURVIVE 'TRAUMATIZING' CAR CRASH

Zach Bryan with girlfriend Brianna Chickenfry

Hours before Zach Bryan and Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia broke up, a podcast episode was released where the social media influencer gave ominous warning "to not date someone famous." ( John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

She shared that Bryan direct messaged her on Instagram or "slid in the DMs," after she attended one of his performances and did a podcast episode about the country star’s show.

"I think it’s better for the mental [health] to not date someone famous. It’s a lot," LaPaglia warned.

Zach Bryan and Bri LaPaglia aka 'Brianna Chickenfry'

Bryan and LaPaglia first met at the Academy of Country Music Awards last year, but were both in relationships at the time. (Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Her comments raised more questions on the podcast, as the co-host, Chelsea, asked how she dealt with "all the rumors" about Bryan.

"The internet's crazy, and they run with stuff… I don't ever defend myself online," LaPaglia said. 

"I think it’s better for the mental [health] to not date someone famous. It’s a lot."

— Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia

"It kind of just spirals into… a snowball, because I think it's stupid to feed into it… There's new rumors every week…"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Zach Bryan Instagram story note

Zach Bryan confirmed their breakup on Instagram.  (Zach Bryan/Instagram)

On the same day that the podcast episode aired, Bryan confirmed that the pair had broken up in a social media post.

ZACH BRYAN DOESN'T LIKE HIS ‘COUNTRY MUSICIAN’ LABEL

He asked for fans to respect LaPaglia’s privacy, and "if you have it in your heart," his too.

"With everything that I am and to anyone I let down, I am sorry I try my best in everything. I failed people that love me and mostly myself," he concluded in his lengthy post.

Within 24 hours after he announced their breakup, Bryan teased a new song called "Rockaway." 

Zach Bryan in a cut-off black tank top strumming his guitar on stage

Bryan asked fans to respect LaPaglia’s privacy, and "if you have it in your heart," his too, after their breakup. (Keith Griner/Getty Images)

He sang the lyrics, "Recall when we went to Rockaway Beach, summer heat in eastern Queens, and a subway ride. Picnic chairs, umbrellas over brunette hair, taking to the tides cool in, before the winter came."

In the Instagram post, Bryan is seen somberly playing the piano with his back to the camera.

Bryan and the social media influencer first met at the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards, but were both in relationships at the time. The two began dating soon after.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending