Country star Zach Bryan's ex gave ominous warning before split was made public

Zach Bryan’s now-ex Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia issued an ominous warning before their sudden split.

"I said… that I would never date anyone famous, ever. Literally, never wanted to," LaPaglia, 25, shared during the "Talk Tuah" podcast episode released Tuesday, Oct. 22.

During the conversation, LaPaglia’s friend Grace O’Malley quipped that she’d "rue the day" when she made that statement.

The Barstool Sports podcaster didn’t respond to the comment and continued to explain that her relationship with Bryan "kind of just happened."

When LaPaglia was asked, "What changed your mind?" she let out a big sigh and replied, "I don't know. I wish it... don't date famous people."

She shared that Bryan direct messaged her on Instagram or "slid in the DMs," after she attended one of his performances and did a podcast episode about the country star’s show.

"I think it’s better for the mental [health] to not date someone famous. It’s a lot," LaPaglia warned.

Her comments raised more questions on the podcast, as the co-host, Chelsea, asked how she dealt with "all the rumors" about Bryan.

"The internet's crazy, and they run with stuff… I don't ever defend myself online," LaPaglia said.

"It kind of just spirals into… a snowball, because I think it's stupid to feed into it… There's new rumors every week…"

On the same day that the podcast episode aired, Bryan confirmed that the pair had broken up in a social media post.

He asked for fans to respect LaPaglia’s privacy, and "if you have it in your heart," his too.



"With everything that I am and to anyone I let down, I am sorry I try my best in everything. I failed people that love me and mostly myself," he concluded in his lengthy post.

Within 24 hours after he announced their breakup, Bryan teased a new song called "Rockaway."

He sang the lyrics, "Recall when we went to Rockaway Beach, summer heat in eastern Queens, and a subway ride. Picnic chairs, umbrellas over brunette hair, taking to the tides cool in, before the winter came."

In the Instagram post, Bryan is seen somberly playing the piano with his back to the camera.

Bryan and the social media influencer first met at the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards, but were both in relationships at the time. The two began dating soon after.