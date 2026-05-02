Jordon Hudson spotted at Kentucky Oaks with some seriously heavy hardware on her fingers, Spirit memes & MEAT

Let's get Kentucky Derby Saturday and Saturday Screencaps rolling with Kentucky Oaks content from Friday night in Louisville, Kentucky, where Bill Belichick and his 20-something girlfriend Jordon Hudson were enjoying themselves.

The big news here has to be the rings that JorDON was wearing on her left hand. I'm not a ring expert – I bought Mrs. Screencaps an engagement and wedding ring 15 years ago –– but it sure looks like Ms. Hudson might've snuck into Bill's Super Bowl ring collection for the Oaks. You make the call.

"Obnoxious," is how a female colleague of mine describes the ring choice. If that's how Bill and Jordon treated Friday, which is supposed to be a race day for the locals, just think about what this woman has cooked up for today's big race.

We have all this Vrabel drama brewing. JorDON knows this is the last big sports event before the vacation season. If I were a betting man – I like to be the horse out of the 7 gate when I go to the track; 20-1 Danon Bourbon is in that gate tonight – I'd throw some Kalshi money on this woman causing a scene at Churchill Downs.

Post time for the Derby is 6:57 p.m. ET.

BILL BELICHICK'S OUTFIT AT JORDON HUDSON'S DANCE SHOW WAS A DOOZY, BRITTANY MAHOMES GOES COWGIRL & ALINA HABBA

CONTACT ME THIS WEEKEND!

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– Connie says: Really like your column and everything OutKick puts out- funny interesting and fearless content!

– Ed in Westlake, Ohio, tells me tells me: Your articles are fun, but they have a slight flaw. I refuse to participate in the social media madness, so I can’t see all the wonderful (?) clips you attach because I cancelled all social media a few years ago. Who doesn’t want to see Danica running around a tennis court, Livvy drinking a beer, or Sydney doing - well, anything. Oh, the sacrifices I’m making to keep my sanity. Oh well, just thought I’d let you know that not everyone can participate in the delights you present.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON’T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

– Vickie S. is fed up with trans in sports: My 8 year old granddaughter wrestles, yes sometimes she wrestles against boys, in tournaments she has to SPECIFICALLY be signed up to wrestle against boys, it is this thing called Co-ED sports, she is not wrestling against boys pretending to be girls because they are total and utter failures at being boys there is a difference. Yes she wrestles in practice against boys because there are only 3 girls in the PRIVATE club she belongs to this is travel wrestling not school wrestling covered by title IX. Again these are clearly boys and she is clearly a girl not pretending to be a boy.

And please do not get me started about a couple years ago when my husband and I got up very early one morning for a 10 hour round trip up Maine to pick up a maple syrup evaporator and I really needed an iced coffee from Dunkin Donuts. I walked up to the counter and there was a man with a beard, bright blue 1980s eye shadow, and fingernails longer than I have ever had in my entire life WTF dude? I walked out without a coffee, sorry I just could not do it. Seriously what is happening in this beautiful country of ours? The insanity is real, please re-open the insane asylums. I now call these clearly mentally ill people the insane asylum let outs. My great nephew included.

– Marie in Holland, Ohio, emails: I was reading your opinion piece about Miller Lite on my Fox News app. As I scrolled down, I noticed you’re a local.

Kinsey: Yes, I am a local, Marie. If you keep following Screencaps, you're going to see all sorts of references to northwestern Ohio, southwestern Ohio where I was born and raised, southeastern Michigan where I golf and northern Michigan where I golf, canoe, vacation, etc. I'll also throw in Put-in-Bay references to spice things up from time to time.

– Tom wrote this after reading my Bud Light Screencaps: Joe, that was the best article I’ve read in a long time. You are a Master at what you do. Cheers.

Kinsey: You're welcome, Tom. Now keep reading. Become a fan. Don't miss a day of Screencaps. Remember, it runs seven days a week and my assistant, SeanJo, handles Sunday.

PAIGE SPIRANAC HAS SOCIAL MEDIA BUZZING OVER HER LATEST GOLF ATTIRE, IOWA FAN PUKES HER BRAINS OUT & CRAB HASH

Is this the best guy show intro music in network TV history?

Talk about holding up over time. I played this intro for Mrs. Screencaps and told her to name this show. She guessed "Miami Vice". I'll give her credit for being in the right decade.

What are the top 5 Kevin Costner movies?

– Bob H. from Cincy challenges Screencaps readers: I watched Draft Day last night while the wife was out with the kids for dinner and shopping. It got me to thinking what my top 5 Costner sports movies are. I love them all for sure but here goes:

For Love of the Game Field of Dreams Draft Day Tin Cup Bull Durham

I could switch around the middle 3 and still be happy. How would you rank these?

Kinsey: I'm a sucker for the one-liners in "Bull Durham". I'd have it at No. 1 just because it still holds up so well 38 years later.

Do any of you guys still have a tower of power?

– Chris A. writes: That picture of the sound system tower brought back solid memories. The components I bought in the 80's and 90's except one are still operational and in current use. Onkyo dual tape deck? Yep. Pioneer six disc cartridge changer? Yes please! Techincs equalizer? Just like the one in the picture. I added an Audio-Technica turntable several years ago that has a USB outlet to hook up to a computer to upload LPs via free software that I can't remember the name of right now. I think I gave my old turntable to one of my boys, where it is part of their tower now.

The one casualty was my Onkyo receiver. I noticed that the sound out of my new Polk tower speakers was distorted, and I chalked it up to my tinnitus. But nope, a friend with better hearing confirmed the distortion, so I had to get a new receiver. The problem is that the new receivers either don't have the inputs you need for all the old stuff (but there's plenty for game consoles, computers, multiple TVs, etc.) or they're so basic that they're underpowered and missing things they should have, like a ground for the turntable. The one I ended up buying had most of everything I needed but was missing the hookups to run the equalizer through the tape deck (because those mix tapes had to be properly equalized if they were to sound good wherever they were played), so the equalizer is not being used right now.

I used to know how to set up all this stuff with my eyes closed, but those muscles have atrophied. Still, the new receiver with the mix of old and new components sounds great through the Polks, but one day I want to get one of those old Realistic or Marantz receivers with the spinny radio tuner that I lusted over as a kid and hook up my turntable to that.

Thanks for the memories! Having too many emails to go through seems like a good problem to have.

Tipping is out of control...let's talk about it again

– LA Don says enough is enough: I’ve officially hit my limit w Starbucks and tipping. Not only does this new Starbucks CEO tell me $9 is a good price, they expect us to tip when they don’t even bring us our orders to a table, nor bus it… what has this world come to? Please help me figure out what has happened to our society.I was a waiter through high school and bartended in college and I worked hard for tips. But now, they want tipping when I order food or drinks to go? Never got tips for putting in food orders to go, but now, we’re not only being charged $9 for a cup of joe, but we’re supposed to tip on top of it? I'M TAPPED.

Kinsey: Couldn't agree more, LA Don. I haven't tipped the drive-thru person at Starbucks in weeks. My conscience no longer tells me I'm a bad person if I don't tip the Starbucks LIB. Over at Dunkin', they don't even ask, which is a nice touch.

My buddy Diesel sent a message last week that his daughter was at some event where she was prompted to tip at a merchandise tent. We're talking tipping someone at a register for ringing up a hoodie or something like that.

These are the reports that warm my heart from the TNML

– Tom T. says: I hate push mowing my 3rd of an acre like nothing else, but I’ve gotten a bit lazy. [Thursday], I put off afternoon beer drinking until 5:00 PM and got a 75 minute mow in. Bring on the weekend!! TNML!

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That is it this morning. We have Game 2 of the rec season at 9 a.m. Screencaps Jr. is dealing with a sore throat brought on by what might be a cold. Is he sick sick? I'm not positive. He seems ready to play. We'll see. The team we face has my No. 1 pitcher from a year ago. This kid is going to throw hard and throw strikes. Our boys better be ready to go.

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Other than that, I'll be in the yard today. Edging. Mowing. (Yes, I mowed Thursday, but I need to drop the deck down one more level). Let's go get after it and have a full weekend.

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