George Strait pulls off incredible career accomplishment with stunning concert

George Strait continues to prove he's the king of country music.

The "Amarillo By Morning" singer is one of the most legendary musical artists in America's storied history, and he's dominated the genre for decades.

As the saying goes, many kings have worn crowns, but only one wore a cowboy hat.

Now, he's proved, once again, that he's an unstoppable force.

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George Strait sets attendance record.

Strait performed at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina, on Saturday night, and he packed the stadium that's home to Dabo Swinney's football team.

A crowd of 90,037 people attended the country legend's show, according to a release from Clemson University. Strait announced on Instagram over the weekend that the show was his "biggest show ever outside of Texas."

You can check out the Instagram post celebrating the show's success below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

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Strait is no stranger to playing massive shows across the country. That's what happens when you have multiple platinum albums and No. 1 hits.

The "Write This Down" singer previously set a national record when nearly 111,000 people attended a show at Texas A&M in 2024.

You can check out an awesome clip from the show a couple years ago below.

Strait might be 73 years old, but he shows zero signs of slowing down. I'm less than half his age, and I might need a week to rest after going overseas.

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The country music sensation is simply built differently, and continues to dominate in everything he does.

Tip your cap to the king of country music for still making waves in 2026. Let me know your thoughts on Strait's success at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.