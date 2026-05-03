Paige Spiranac shows the Kentucky Derby love, Ivana Knoll stole the show at Miami Grand Prix & grilling season

Welcome to the first Sunday in May, which means we're about to turn the corner to my favorite time of year. That's, of course, summer. What's not to love about the warmer weather and the sunshine?

We're talking beaches, bikinis and baseball. Before we dive into this week's Sunday Screencaps I want to go ahead and warn you, it's an email-heavy one. Not because I intended it to be. I had a couple of things set aside to get into that I'm just not going to have time to get to.

It's only my second week putting Screencaps together on the new platform and I decided that since the emails were there and they had pictures that I would dive into that whole process to get an idea of how long it takes to get those uploaded.

It's a process. It takes time and I'm going to have to work through it. That said, if you sent something in and I didn’t get to it, I will next Sunday. Keep the emails and your meat coming. We'll figure it out.

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Paige Spiranac shows the Kentucky Derby some love

It was a busy weekend with the Kentucky Derby, the Miami Grand Prix and the Boston Celtics blowing a 3-1 leadthe Miami Grand Prix, and the Boston Celtics blowing a 3-1 lead to the Philadelphia 76ers, which you really hate to see.

The Red Sox stink, the Patriots lost the Super Bowl and then all the Mike Vrabel drama that has been swirling. Not to mention the fact that the Bruins were just sent packing in the first round of the NHL playoffs.

Boston is down right now, and again, you really hate to see it.

Enough about Boston and their professional sports taking a slide back into the darkness where they belong. Let's move on. We have Paige Spiranac dropping a throwback to get to.

When it comes to the Kentucky Derby, other than Jordon Hudson grabbing some of the spotlight at the Kentucky Oaks, it was relatively quiet this year. Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart and his girlfriend Marissa Ayers were popping up on my timeline every time I turned around, but nobody put on a performance like the one Paige Spiranac did when she attended the event. Not many do.

She wasn't in attendance at the event this year, but reminded everyone that she loves it and hopes to go back in the future. She also took the opportunity to remind everyone of what she wore when she did attend. It's an outfit that belongs in the Kentucky Derby hall of fame.

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That's a proper tip of the cap, or in this case, a tip of the oversized floppy hat to the Kentucky Derby. It's time for Paige to make a return and for her to crank up the social media buzz surrounding the weekend. Maybe that happens next year.

Florida In-State Weekend Trip

- Gen X Warren M writes:

Hey SeanJo,

Great work on today’s Screencaps! In typical Floridian fashion, we went to another part of Florida for a weekend getaway. While we live in greater West Palm Beach, we love going to Southwest Florida, mostly Bonita Springs and Fort Myers Beach, but also Naples, Sanibel Island, and Captiva Island. We went to Naples and stayed at the mini Margaritaville hotel called Compass. Lots of travel ball soccer families, though. I think this happens every year and late April, they do giant soccer tournament. Although it’s travel, at least it’s a local because everybody was from somewhere in Florida. And not further than three hours away from what I understand. Make Rec Ball Great Again!

Had a great time in downtown Bonita last night, watching a local country singer from Miami named Gabriel Key (he got the crowd going), along with some tasty drinks. As you can see by my old-fashioned and my wife’s espresso martini, we are drinking arguably the most popular drinks for men and women in America. I contend the dudes and dudettes drinking IPAs eight years ago, the really fancy ones, are now bourbon bros as Joe likes to call him. I’m a wannabe bourbon bro.

Take care!

Grillin and smokin

- John in Indy sends:

Jordon

- DC writes:

Sean,

Are you friends with Hudson? Why are you addressing her by her first name?

Montana Meat!

- Montana Tim writes:

Howdy SeanJo! Montana Tim checking in. I hope you and all the folks in OutKick land are doing well and are getting ready for a great summer! We have a big Birthday celebration coming up in July! After a very cold and wet spring, it’s finally starting to warm up a bit! Gonna be in the 70’s this weekend. Spring is in full bloom and that can mean only one thing…..it’s smoker time! Hog Heaven if you please. We started things off with some hog chops….theys was right tasty. Then it was rib time!

Montana Survival Food!

Hog ribs is hard to beat! These came out really well. Theys had a nice smoke ring on them and ended up nice and juicy! Folks, if you don’t over cook them you will never have to use BBQ sauce to choke’m down! (If anyone out there is starting smoking ribs for the first time, pull them between 193-200* and you’ll be good to go!) These are the first of many racks this year. And don’t forget about the dessert! Ya just gotta have it!

A Little Bit Of Heaven!

The Belizean brownies were so good the last time, I decided they could make a second appearance on the dessert table! Last time it was a huckleberry compote. This time I made a blackberry and raspberry sauce to top them with! They both worked out well! I’m wishing everyone a memorable summer and keep on smokin’!

Shrimp!

- Glyn writes:

Sorry missed the grill pic.

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That's it for this weekend. Thanks to all who sent in emails. The content is great and the meat is incredible as it always is. I hope everyone enjoys what's left of the weekend.

The inbox is open and as I said, I want to see your meat. Send it my way at sean.joseph@outkick.com . Go follow me on Twitter and over on Instagram as well and feel free to slide into the DMs.

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