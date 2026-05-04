Teacher learns that being terrified of your class is no excuse to chug gin in front of students

As a teacher, you can't simply label chugging gin out of a water bottle in front of students as a "horrible mistake" and think that all will be forgotten. That's not how it works, especially not when you then start slurring your words before vomiting in the staff bathroom.

A couple of sips here and there you might get away with categorizing as a horrible mistake, but getting to the point where students are asking if you're drunk is how you get fired and banned from the profession.

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The professional conduct panel in Nottingham, England, that took a closer look at what went down in Annika Kiran Kapur's classroom in January 2025, that led to her being fired, decided to suspend her indefinitely, according to The Independent.

Witnesses told the panel that the former teacher was slurring her words and acting in "an exaggerated manner." She also, while intoxicated, according to a witness, complained about her students not listening and said, "This class terrifies me."

Kapur admitted to being guilty of unacceptable professional conduct, but had an explanation for her "horrible mistake."

She says she brought her water bottle with gin and lemon to school by accident. She explained that it had been left in her bag from her "birthday weekend." According to her, she didn't know that it still had alcohol in it.

But once she realized that there was alcohol in it, she couldn’t just spit it out. She was stuck between a rock and a hard place. If she spit the gin out, she risked having the students be curious as to what was in her water bottle.

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Sure, there were risks if she kept drinking it, but that seemed like the safer bet. She then proceeded to chug about a third of the bottle and said she "chugged it to stop myself vomiting."

Odd behavior followed along with the appearance that she was unsteady on her feet, according to witnesses. When she was asked to step out of her classroom, Kapur had to head for the bathroom to throw up.

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Sometimes the birthday weekend gets away from you, and you find yourself chugging gin and throwing up at work. Who hasn’t been there before? I don’t know if going with that version of events would have helped her case any or not.

Kapur isn't eligible to apply to have her prohibition order set aside until April 2028.