Fired stripper accused of alleged attack on former manager with a 7-foot metal pole at North Miami Beach club

A stripper who had been fired for "her bizarre behavior and tendency to fight with coworkers" was arrested last week for allegedly attacking with a pole the manager of the North Miami Beach strip club at which she used to work.

Princess Aaliyah Bell, 23, had been allowed by the manager to return to Taboo to pick up her belongings after being let go. What should have been a relatively short visit turned chaotic and resulted in her arrest after she allegedly started swinging a pole around.

North Miami Beach Police were called to the strip club on Monday, according to NBC Miami, after reports of a woman battering staff and causing a disturbance. Bell had reportedly caused a scene shortly after arriving to gather her property.

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According to the report, the manager said that she started going nuts and running around inside the club, throwing things and cursing until security stepped in and escorted her outside. But that wasn’t the end of the night for Ms Bell.

Her alleged disturbance must not have proven her point sufficiently, because she reportedly returned with a 7-foot metal pole. Instead of dancing on it, she started waving it around at security. Bell then allegedly threw the pole and hit the manager in the leg with it.

By the time officers arrived at the club, she had already left the scene. They found her walking nearby and when they attempted to speak with her, the bodycam footage shows, she took off. But she didn’t get far.

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They caught her, took her into custody, then to a hospital for a medical examination before she finally ended up in jail on charges of aggravated battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, resisting an officer without violence and giving a false name or identification.

It was later revealed that Bell, who said that she lives in Detroit, had several outstanding warrants during an appearance in court on Tuesday. One in-state and another fugitive warrant from Georgia, reportedly related to a robbery.

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Some may consider those red flags. You know, reasons to go with another candidate for the open position sorts of things. Not in the stripper profession. They don’t surface until it's time to terminate employment. Then a routine night turns into one where poles are flying around and police are called.

That's the raw adrenaline you need to keep you on your toes.