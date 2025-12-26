Nude burglar arrested on Christmas night after allegedly breaking into two luxury Florida homes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police say a nude man was arrested Christmas night after breaking into two multimillion-dollar homes in Golden Beach, Florida, including a $12 million residence where he was found hiding in a garage.

Vladimir Demidovich, 26, of Hallandale Beach, faces two felony charges, according to Miami-Dade jail records.

According to the Golden Beach Police Department, both burglaries occurred in the 100 block of Ocean Boulevard.

Police said officers responded to a report of a "naked white male" at the first home just before 9:45 p.m. Dec. 25.

‘REAL HOUSEWIVES’ STARS KATHY HILTON, SUTTON STRACKE TARGETED IN SEPARATE HOME BURGLARIES

Officers discovered Demidovich nude inside the garage, according to police.

He told officers his clothes were in a nearby residence, police said.

Miami-Dade property records show that the second home, where officers found Demidovich's clothes, has a market value of more than $37 million, according to WPLG, the ABC affiliate in Miami.

BRAD PITT'S LOS ANGELES HOME RANSACKED BY THREE SUSPECTS WHO BROKE IN THROUGH FRONT WINDOW

Police said they found the house "disturbed" with drinks consumed and clothing on the second floor.

Investigators said Demidovich entered both homes without permission, "consumed beverages and demonstrated intent to commit theft."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Demidovich was charged with burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and criminal mischief, according to court records.

He was out on felony bond on a separate criminal mischief case from June when he was arrested, WPLG reported.