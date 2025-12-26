Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Miami

Nude burglar arrested on Christmas night after allegedly breaking into two luxury Florida homes

Vladimir Demidovich faces felony charges after police found him hiding naked in a garage at a $12M home

By Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
close
WATCH: Mom crashes car into alleged burglary getaway vehicle Video

WATCH: Mom crashes car into alleged burglary getaway vehicle

A Los Angeles mom rammed her Mercedes G wagon into alleged burglars’ getaway car outside her home.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police say a nude man was arrested Christmas night after breaking into two multimillion-dollar homes in Golden Beach, Florida, including a $12 million residence where he was found hiding in a garage.

Vladimir Demidovich, 26, of Hallandale Beach, faces two felony charges, according to Miami-Dade jail records.

According to the Golden Beach Police Department, both burglaries occurred in the 100 block of Ocean Boulevard.

Police said officers responded to a report of a "naked white male" at the first home just before 9:45 p.m. Dec. 25.

‘REAL HOUSEWIVES’ STARS KATHY HILTON, SUTTON STRACKE TARGETED IN SEPARATE HOME BURGLARIES

Vladimir Demidovich and Golden Beach Police car

Vladimir Demidovich, 26, was arrested on Christmas night after police say he broke into two multimillion-dollar homes in Golden Beach, Fla. (Google Maps and Miami-Dade County)

Officers discovered Demidovich nude inside the garage, according to police.

He told officers his clothes were in a nearby residence, police said.

Miami-Dade property records show that the second home, where officers found Demidovich's clothes, has a market value of more than $37 million, according to WPLG, the ABC affiliate in Miami.

BRAD PITT'S LOS ANGELES HOME RANSACKED BY THREE SUSPECTS WHO BROKE IN THROUGH FRONT WINDOW

Vladimir Demidovich

Vladimir Demidovich, 26, faces felony burglary charges after his arrest on Christmas night, according to police. (Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation)

Police said they found the house "disturbed" with drinks consumed and clothing on the second floor.

Investigators said Demidovich entered both homes without permission, "consumed beverages and demonstrated intent to commit theft."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Town of Golden Beach sign

Vladimir Demidovich was taken into custody after police say he broke into two multimillion-dollar homes in Golden Beach on Christmas night. (Google Maps)

Demidovich was charged with burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and criminal mischief, according to court records.

He was out on felony bond on a separate criminal mischief case from June when he was arrested, WPLG reported.

Michael Sinkewicz is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.sinkewicz@fox.com
Close modal

Continue