New evidence surfaces in Northeast Ohio Bigfoot flap including alleged tracks and unexplained howls

We're coming up on two months since the first of what turned out to be a total of eight "high-credibility" Bigfoot reports across Northeast Ohio. Shortly after the Ohio Bigfoot Flap had taken place, boots were on the ground to investigate.

Folks with the Ohio Squatch Project had been deployed to investigate the sightings in person, while being assisted by the Bigfoot Society that had been tracking the activity since it got underway March 6.

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The activity in the area has since quieted down. The Bigfoot Society issued a final report on the matter in early April and it looked like another set of unexplained Bigfoot sightings were bound for the pages of the history books.

That was until Sunday when FOX 8 reported that it had obtained "exclusive new evidence tied to recent sightings in Northeast Ohio." They went out and met with witnesses and Mike Miller, the co-founder of Ohio Night Stalkers Bigfoot Research Group.

They came back with video of alleged Bigfoot tracks, audio of unexplained howls, and a story about how this recent Bigfoot Flap wasn’t the first one in Ohio.

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The last such event took place back in 1978. Much like this recent one, the one 48 years ago is said to have happened after a brutal winter. Miller theorizes that the Bigfoot could have been flooded out of their normal dwellings and forced to look for new homes leading to their sightings.

Miller also says it's possible that "it could be rearing young in that area or it’s just, you know, you’re in their area and they want you to go."

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He has evidence of howls that he claims don't match any "known animal in North America." He added, "Some of those screams pegged higher than a baboon on the spectrograph, and that is evidence."

You can decide that for yourself. See the tracks, hear the howls, and listen to the full story told during the FOX 8 interview, about the prior Ohio Bigfoot Flap from 1978, here.