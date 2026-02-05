Expand / Collapse search
Fox Nation

Fox Nation reveals the scandals and secrets of America’s first presidents in ‘The White House’

New episodes drop weekly starting Feb. 6 as the nation nears its historic 250th anniversary

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
Fox Nation’s ‘The White House’ pulls back the curtain on America’s first presidents Video

Fox Nation’s ‘The White House’ pulls back the curtain on America’s first presidents

Fox Nation debuts the new docudrama ‘The White House,’ chronicling the earliest years of the nation’s first presidents and their families, premiering Feb. 6.

Fox Nation’s original docudrama series ‘The White House’ takes viewers inside the betrayals, scandals and power struggles that shaped America’s earliest presidents and their families.

The eight-part series spans from John Adams’ presidency through James Madison’s tenure, ending with the deadly War of 1812 and the burning of the White House.

Premiering February 6 with a two-episode debut, the series dramatizes real events from the White House’s formative years, beginning with President John Adams.

TRUMP LAUNCHES MASSIVE ‘FREEDOM 250’ PUSH TO IGNITE AMERICA’S 250TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION

Image of the White House from Fox Nation's news docudrama 'The White House.'

Fox Nation’s new docudrama "The White House" brings the earliest years of America’s first presidents and their families to life, premiering Feb. 6. (Fox Nation)

"Power, rivalry, scandal, and war engulf three U.S. presidents and two first ladies, shaping a nation within the newly built White House," reads the description of the show.

A FIRST LADY LIKE NO OTHER: HOW MELANIA TRUMP MADE PRESIDENTIAL HISTORY

Early storylines explore Adams’ struggle to lead a fragile new nation as Vice President Thomas Jefferson quietly works against him behind the scenes.

The first two episodes also examine the strain on John and Abigail Adams’ marriage as political ambition and rivalry intensify inside the White House.

Image from Fox Nation's new docudrama 'The White House.'

As the United States approaches its historic 250th anniversary, Fox Nation will debut new weekly episodes of "The White House." (Fox Nation)

Later episodes examine the scandals, secrets and personal losses that defined the nation’s first years. The series also depicts Jefferson’s relationship with Sally Hemings and the deadly duel between Aaron Burr and Alexander Hamilton.

FOR 2026, YOU SHOULD MAKE A RESOLUTION TO KNOW THE REVOLUTION

As the United States approaches its historic 250th anniversary, Fox Nation will roll out new episodes weekly. Fox Nation President Lauren Petterson said the series offers Fox Nation subscribers a new look at the private moments behind the nation’s history.

"While Americans know the broad strokes of our nation’s history, this series provides a revealing new perspective on what unfolded inside the president’s home," Petterson said.

Image from Fox Nation's new docudrama 'The White House.'

The first two episodes will explore how political ambition and rivalry strain John and Abigail Adams’ marriage inside the White House.

"We are thrilled to share this gripping and immersive look inside the American legacy," she added.

"The White House" premieres February 6 exclusively on Fox Nation.

Madison is a writer for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.

