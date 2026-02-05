Fox Nation reveals the scandals and secrets of America’s first presidents in ‘The White House’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox Nation’s original docudrama series ‘The White House’ takes viewers inside the betrayals, scandals and power struggles that shaped America’s earliest presidents and their families.

The eight-part series spans from John Adams’ presidency through James Madison’s tenure, ending with the deadly War of 1812 and the burning of the White House.

Premiering February 6 with a two-episode debut, the series dramatizes real events from the White House’s formative years, beginning with President John Adams.

"Power, rivalry, scandal, and war engulf three U.S. presidents and two first ladies, shaping a nation within the newly built White House," reads the description of the show.

Early storylines explore Adams’ struggle to lead a fragile new nation as Vice President Thomas Jefferson quietly works against him behind the scenes.

The first two episodes also examine the strain on John and Abigail Adams’ marriage as political ambition and rivalry intensify inside the White House.

Later episodes examine the scandals, secrets and personal losses that defined the nation’s first years. The series also depicts Jefferson’s relationship with Sally Hemings and the deadly duel between Aaron Burr and Alexander Hamilton.

As the United States approaches its historic 250th anniversary, Fox Nation will roll out new episodes weekly. Fox Nation President Lauren Petterson said the series offers Fox Nation subscribers a new look at the private moments behind the nation’s history.

"While Americans know the broad strokes of our nation’s history, this series provides a revealing new perspective on what unfolded inside the president’s home," Petterson said.

"We are thrilled to share this gripping and immersive look inside the American legacy," she added.

"The White House" premieres February 6 exclusively on Fox Nation.