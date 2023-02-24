Woman who lives near Ohio train derailment site sends message to Joy Behar: 'Not the time to play politics'

"The View" host Joy Behar is facing new backlash after she appeared to criticize East Palestine residents who voted for Trump.

Ashley Bennett, who lives in Pennsylvania just miles from the derailment site, said Trump often takes the brunt of liberal criticism but maintained the crisis is not political.

"It’s not time to play politics," Bennett said on "Fox & Friends" Friday.

Former President Trump made a trip to East Palestine, Ohio, Wednesday to speak with residents, offer supplies like water and survey damage from the toxic train derailment on Feb. 3. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg then arrived on Thursday.

But despite the Biden administration’s leisurely pace in addressing the crisis, Behar took issue with East Palestine residents themselves.

"I don't know why they would ever vote for him, because is somebody who, by the way, he placed someone with deep ties to the chemical industry in charge of the EPA's chemical safety office. That's who you voted for in that district: Donald Trump," Behar said to a shocked audience.

Bennett told host Ainsley Earhardt that the problem is far from over, with some locals still unable to go back to their homes.

"These people are real American people. They have names. Their children have names. Their pets have names," she said. "I think that we need to set politics aside, and we really need to get the help in here for the people that need it."

Earhardt said the comment was inappropriate, as former "View" host Meghan McCain tweeted that the sentiment expressed by Behar was "evil."

"Fox & Friends First" co-host Ashley Strohmier sharply criticized Behar, saying her comments were "past insensitive."

"How are they allowing this to happen?" she asked Friday. "I don’t know how long they’re going to keep letting her get away with insensitive comments."

"It just goes to show that she thinks that she is just better than everyone else, especially people in the heartland, in the middle of America."

Todd Piro added, "This is what the left thinks of you, America. Joy Behar putting it in a nice, succinct phrase."