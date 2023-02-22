Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump
Published

Trump hands out 'Trump Water,' speaks to the 'forgotten' American in East Palestine: 'We stand with you'

'Trump Spring Water' was distributed to residents of the Ohio town that was devastated by a train derailment

Brandon Gillespie
By Brandon Gillespie | Fox News
close
Trump visits East Palestine, Ohio following train derailment Video

Trump visits East Palestine, Ohio following train derailment

Fox News correspondent Mike Tobin has the latest on the former president's trip on 'Special Report.'

Former President Donald Trump visited East Palestine, Ohio, on Wednesday, a community still grappling with the aftermath of a train derailment earlier this month that led to a large release of toxic chemicals.

During the visit, Trump highlighted Americans he said had been "forgotten" by the Biden administration following the disaster, and pledged to help the community hold those responsible for the damage accountable.

TRUMP TO VISIT EAST PALESTINE AFTER TOXIC TRAIN DERAILMENT

Former US President Donald Trump speaks at the East Palestine Fire Department in East Palestine, Ohio, on February 22, 2023

Former US President Donald Trump speaks at the East Palestine Fire Department in East Palestine, Ohio, on February 22, 2023 (REBECCA DROKE/AFP via Getty Images)

"You are not forgotten. We stand with you. We pray for you. And we will stand with you and your fight to help ensure the accountability that you deserve," Trump told the crowd of local leaders, first responders and media gathered at a fire station in the town.

"The community has shown the tough and resilient heart of America. And that's what it is. This is really America right here. We're standing in America," he later added.

TRUMP TO VISIT EAST PALESTINE AFTER TOXIC TRAIN DERAILMENT

Trump donated thousands of gallons of cleaning supplies and more than a dozen pallets of his namesake "Trump Spring Water" to the community. He also met with members of the community and local officials.

A tank car sits on a trailer as the cleanup of portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed over a week ago continues in East Palestine, Ohio, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. 

A tank car sits on a trailer as the cleanup of portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed over a week ago continues in East Palestine, Ohio, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.  ((AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar))

Joining the former president throughout his visit were East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway; Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio; Rep. Bill Johnson, R-Ohio; State Rep. Monica Robb-Blasdel; and Ohio State Sen. Michael Rulli in addition to other statewide and local officials.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A worker at Pepsi delivered cases of water for volunteers to distribute to residents on February 17, 2023 in East Palestine, Ohio.

A worker at Pepsi delivered cases of water for volunteers to distribute to residents on February 17, 2023 in East Palestine, Ohio. ((Photo by Michael Swensen/Getty Images))

Trump's planned visit came after a train derailment on Feb. 3, when about 50 cars on a Norfolk Southern Railroad train carrying vinyl chloride derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, a small community that is located along the Ohio-Pennsylvania border.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.

More from Politics