Trump hands out 'Trump Water,' speaks to the 'forgotten' American in East Palestine: 'We stand with you'

Former President Donald Trump visited East Palestine, Ohio, on Wednesday, a community still grappling with the aftermath of a train derailment earlier this month that led to a large release of toxic chemicals.

During the visit, Trump highlighted Americans he said had been "forgotten" by the Biden administration following the disaster, and pledged to help the community hold those responsible for the damage accountable.

"You are not forgotten. We stand with you. We pray for you. And we will stand with you and your fight to help ensure the accountability that you deserve," Trump told the crowd of local leaders, first responders and media gathered at a fire station in the town.

"The community has shown the tough and resilient heart of America. And that's what it is. This is really America right here. We're standing in America," he later added.

Trump donated thousands of gallons of cleaning supplies and more than a dozen pallets of his namesake "Trump Spring Water" to the community. He also met with members of the community and local officials.

Joining the former president throughout his visit were East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway; Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio; Rep. Bill Johnson, R-Ohio; State Rep. Monica Robb-Blasdel; and Ohio State Sen. Michael Rulli in addition to other statewide and local officials.

Trump's planned visit came after a train derailment on Feb. 3, when about 50 cars on a Norfolk Southern Railroad train carrying vinyl chloride derailed in East Palestine, Ohio , a small community that is located along the Ohio-Pennsylvania border.

