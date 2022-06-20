Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

Joy Behar says 'The View' changed when Trump got elected: 'We used to have more laughs'

Behar sat down with the original hosts of 'The View' for a reunion special set to air on Hulu on Monday

Hanna Panreck
By Hanna Panreck | Fox News
"The View" co-host Joy Behar said that the show changed after Trump took office, adding "we used to have more laughs."

"The View" co-host Joy Behar said Monday that the show "changed" when former President Donald Trump was elected, adding that before him, they "used to have more laughs."

During Monday's episode, "The View" hosts discussed the show's reunion special that is set to air on Hulu on Monday. After playing a preview of the special, during which the original hosts talked about the public criticism of the show, co-host Whoopi Goldberg asked the hosts about how social media changed the show and "life as we know it."

"I think that this show really took a change when Trump got in, 'cause we used to have more laughs before he got into office," Behar said. 

Co-host Sara Haines added that Trump was "great material" for Behar. 

The hosts of ABC's talk show "The View" (from L-R) Meredith Vieira, Star Jones-Reynolds, Barbara Walters, Joy Behar and Elisabeth Hasselbeck appear at the 33rd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, California. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich (REUTERS/Sam Mircovich/Files)

"He's good material for comedians but I mean he became so scary as a leader, whatever he is, as somebody who is such a threat to democracy, that it became very important that we convey what we felt and thought and read about to the audience. And so it became a completely different show. But that's what happens," Behar said. 

Co-host Sunny Hostin said social media and Trump "unleashed" some "meanness" from viewers and said that she took Goldberg's advice and stopped reading hateful comments. 

Ana Navarro said that the show had very "loyal viewers." 

"The View" host Joy Behar said that the show changed when former president Donald Trump took office.  (Screenshot/ABC/TheView)

"They remember the stuff you said last month, they remember the stuff you said last year, so try to be a hypocrite and try to change and you better give them an explanation," she said. 

Goldberg said that she "left the social media stuff alone" when she came to "The View." 

"The View" co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Anna Navarro (Screenshot/ABC) (ABC News / Screenshot)

"The View" hosts appeared to dig at frequent guest hosts of the show, Alyssa Farah and Stephanie Grisham, who both worked in the Trump administration, during Friday's episode.

"Exactly. These people who are now all, like, recovering addicts — recovering addicts in the Trump world that come on, even on this show. They come on this show, and they go on other shows and they're suddenly turning on Trump," Behar said during a discussion about the Jan. 6 hearings. 

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.