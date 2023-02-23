Joy Behar lashes out at East Palestine residents after Trump visit: 'That's who you voted for'

"The View" co-host Joy Behar lashed out at East Palestine, Ohio, residents on Thursday while blaming former President Donald Trump for the train derailment and said, "That's who you voted for."

"I don’t know why they would ever vote for him, somebody who, by the way, he placed someone with deep ties to the chemical industry in charge of the EPA's chemical safety office. That's who you voted for in that district — Donald Trump, who reduces all safety," Behar said while pointing at the camera.

Behar also said East Palestine residents need to "look past the photo ops," referring to Trump's visit to the town on Wednesday, and see "who is doing the job here."

Co-hosts Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin argued that "showing up" is a big deal for the East Palestine community.

Co-host Sunny Hostin concluded at the end of the segment that it was Trump's fault.

"It's his fault, and then he shows up," Behar added.

Farah Griffin also argued that this was an "unforced error" by President Biden because it took 10 days for Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to put out a statement on the crisis and 20 days for him to visit East Palestine. Buttigieg visited the area on Thursday.

Hostin praised Buttigieg earlier in the segment for doing the "work" and not just visiting East Palestine for a photo op.

"This is serious stuff. And this did happen under the Trump administration," she said. "Republicans talking about small government and less regulations. Well, this is what happens when you allow companies to regulate themselves. When you allow companies to not be good corporate citizens and grade themselves, they give themselves an 'A' every single time. Just like I would. Grade myself, I'd get an 'A,'" Hostin declared.

She continued: "And these people are going to suffer because of those things that happened. I’m not saying only Trump did it. I know the Obama administration could have been better about climate change and chemicals, I think the Clinton administration could have been better, but I thought we saw a real shift when it came to deregulation and the Trump administration."

Trump visited East Palestine on Wednesday and donated thousands of gallons of cleaning supplies and over a dozen palettes of "Trump Spring Water."

"You are not forgotten. We stand with you. We pray for you. And we will stand with you and your fight to help ensure the accountability that you deserve," Trump told local leaders, first responders and media gathered at a fire station in East Palestine on Wednesday.