Joy Behar lashes out at East Palestine residents after Trump visit: 'That's who you voted for'

Behar said the Ohio residents need to 'look past the photo ops'

Hanna Panreck
By Hanna Panreck | Fox News
'The View' co-host Joy Behar lashed out at East Palestine, Ohio, residents on Thursday and said 'that's who you voted for,' after placing blame on the Trump administration for the train derailment. 

"The View" co-host Joy Behar lashed out at East Palestine, Ohio, residents on Thursday while blaming former President Donald Trump for the train derailment and said, "That's who you voted for."

"I don’t know why they would ever vote for him, somebody who, by the way, he placed someone with deep ties to the chemical industry in charge of the EPA's chemical safety office. That's who you voted for in that district — Donald Trump, who reduces all safety," Behar said while pointing at the camera. 

Behar also said East Palestine residents need to "look past the photo ops," referring to Trump's visit to the town on Wednesday, and see "who is doing the job here." 

Co-hosts Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin argued that "showing up" is a big deal for the East Palestine community. 

"The View" co-host Joy Behar points at the camera while arguing the Ohio train derailment is Donald Trump's fault.

PETE BUTTIGIEG RIPPED FOR BEING ‘NO SHOW’ IN TOXIC OHIO TRAIN DERAILMENT: ‘COMPLETE DISCONNECT’

Co-host Sunny Hostin concluded at the end of the segment that it was Trump's fault. 

"It's his fault, and then he shows up," Behar added. 

Farah Griffin also argued that this was an "unforced error" by President Biden because it took 10 days for Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to put out a statement on the crisis and 20 days for him to visit East Palestine. Buttigieg visited the area on Thursday.

Hostin praised Buttigieg earlier in the segment for doing the "work" and not just visiting East Palestine for a photo op.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks during a conference at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 13, 2023.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks during a conference at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 13, 2023. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

OHIO TRAIN DERAILMENT: OFFICIALS INSIST EAST PALESTINE IS SAFE BUT RESIDENTS AREN'T BUYING IT

"This is serious stuff. And this did happen under the Trump administration," she said. "Republicans talking about small government and less regulations. Well, this is what happens when you allow companies to regulate themselves. When you allow companies to not be good corporate citizens and grade themselves, they give themselves an 'A' every single time. Just like I would. Grade myself, I'd get an 'A,'" Hostin declared.

She continued: "And these people are going to suffer because of those things that happened. I’m not saying only Trump did it. I know the Obama administration could have been better about climate change and chemicals, I think the Clinton administration could have been better, but I thought we saw a real shift when it came to deregulation and the Trump administration."

Trump visited East Palestine on Wednesday and donated thousands of gallons of cleaning supplies and over a dozen palettes of "Trump Spring Water."

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the East Palestine Fire Department in Ohio on Wednesday.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the East Palestine Fire Department in Ohio on Wednesday. (Rebecca Droke/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"You are not forgotten. We stand with you. We pray for you. And we will stand with you and your fight to help ensure the accountability that you deserve," Trump told local leaders, first responders and media gathered at a fire station in East Palestine on Wednesday. 

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.