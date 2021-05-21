Expand / Collapse search
Will Cain warns America is declining: In 60 years we've gone from Martin Luther King to Lori Lightfoot

This is the opposite of Martin Luther King's dream for America

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
'Fox News Primetime' host examines the left's push for division

"Fox News Primetime" host Will Cain warned viewers Friday that America is in "decline" from the call of Martin Luther King to "judge a man by the content of his character" Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's decision to only do one-on-one interviews with Black or Brown journalists.

CAIN: Welcome to the decline of America where, in six short decades, we have gone from aspiring to judge a man by the content of his character to aspiring that every reporter look just like politicians they cover. Where in 60 years we've gone from Martin Luther King to Muriel Bowser and Lori Lightfoot.  2021 is starting to look like 1961--a segregated America.  

...

This is the opposite of Martin Luther King's dream for America or the American Constitutional ideal that every man was created equal. And thankfully these efforts to resegregate America, like those from Lori Lightfoot, are simply too much for some.

...

But you and I and every sane person knows that racism is an individual sin. It is declining to look at each other for who we are. Our character, our soul, our action, and instead look at each other primarily through our skin color.

This article was written by Fox News staff.