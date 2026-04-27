Whoopi Goldberg demands Trump build a new hotel with big enough ballroom space after WHCA Dinner shooting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg called on President Donald Trump to build a new hotel during the show on Monday following the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner shooting, which took place at a Hilton in Washington, D.C. on Saturday.

Goldberg, who regularly calls Trump "you-know-who" instead of naming him, said he should build a new hotel with a large ballroom so the WHCA doesn't need to use the Hilton for future events.

"Here is something, you-know-who always talks about he is a builder, he knows how to do this," she said. "Maybe he needs to build a new hotel there that has a big enough ballroom, where they don’t have to go to the Hilton, where the ballroom is under the building. This is what he says he does well."

"Forget destroying the White House," Goldberg added, referring to Trump ordering the demolition of the mansion's East Wing in order to construct a new ballroom to host presidential events.

KAROLINE LEAVITT BLASTS NYT BALLROOM COVERAGE, CALLS OUT CRITICS WHO 'NEVER BUILT ANYTHING'

"I’m saying maybe it’s time someone built a hotel with a bigger ballroom, because the ballroom, you’re never going to have enough seats for everybody. You’re just not," she continued. "It’s always going to be more people show up, less people, you’re never going to know. Maybe that’s something when he stops being president."

The co-hosts discussed the shooting at the WHCA Dinner, during which Trump and members of the Cabinet were evacuated from the hotel ballroom after gunshots rang out.

"We have to do a better job, and thank God for the Secret Service," Goldberg said. "Thank God that, you know, this thing was in the basement where they couldn’t — you couldn’t get to him so you had to go here and here and here before you can even get to here. So that’s — thank goodness for that. But there has to be a better way to do this. There just has to be."

The co-hosts acknowledged that it could have been a mass casualty event.

Co-host Sunny Hostin said during the discussion that people should be "outraged" that a shooter allegedly tried to kill Trump and members of the administration.

THE STABILITY OF OUR GREAT NATION DEPENDS ON PREVENTING POLITICAL VIOLENCE

Many Republican lawmakers have promoted the construction of the White House ballroom following the shooting.

Sen. Tim Sheehy, R-Mont., announced he would try to fast-track a bill to give congressional approval for construction of the ballroom in the Senate when the upper chamber returns this week.

He argued that "a president of any party should be able to host events in a secure area without attendees worrying about their safety."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"It is an embarrassment to the strongest nation on Earth that we cannot host gatherings in our nation’s capital, including ones attended by our president, without the threat of violence and attempted assassinations," Sheehy said in a statement.