The stability of our great nation depends on preventing political violence

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

History pivots on moments measured in millimeters and July 13, 2024, was no exception. On that summer afternoon in Pennsylvania, an assassin’s bullet struck President Donald Trump, tragically killed Corey Comperatore, and grievously wounded David Dutch and James Copenhaver. What could have been a catastrophic rupture in the trajectory of our country instead became the moment that inspired a nation and rallied an electorate. Bloodied but unbowed, President Trump’s survival demonstrated the resilience that would define his path back to the White House and change the course of American history.

But this was no random act of violence. It was an assault on the very foundation of our republic—the premise that Americans can disagree without destroying each other. That the ballot box, not a bullet, determines our leaders.

As we commemorate the first anniversary of this defining moment, we do so with clear-eyed determination and steeled resolve. We honor the bravery of law enforcement officers, first responders, and medical personnel, whose swift actions on that day saved countless lives. We also unequivocally condemn political violence.

TRUMP REVEALS CRUCIAL, SPLIT-SECOND MOMENT THAT SAVED HIS LIFE DURING BUTLER ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

But acknowledgment without action is hollow. That is why we introduced a resolution to solemnly mark the one-year anniversary of the attempted assassination of President Trump. This resolution not only condemns the multiple attempts against the President’s life, but also all those who incite violence against political officials. This resolution also honors the victims of the shooting.

Political violence and divisive rhetoric targeting elected officials, regardless of party affiliation, contradict American values, undermine the democratic process, and endanger the lives of public servants. Recent violent attacks against Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, Minnesota State House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman, and Minnesota State Senator John Hoffman are reprehensible and underscore that this is not a partisan problem—it is a national crisis.

In 2024 alone, the U.S. Capitol Police Threat Assessment Section investigated 9,474 threats and concerning statements directed at Members of Congress, their families, and staff. These are staggering statistics. In response, the Capitol Police recently launched a new Protective Intelligence Operations Center to better receive, process, and address this alarming volume of threats against Members of Congress. While this is a start in the right direction, we can and must do more to protect our members, families, staff, and all visitors on Capitol Hill.

House Administration Committee Chairman Bryan Steil's bipartisan efforts to fortify Capitol Hill’s security are a great start to resolving this safety problem. This effort is about more than protecting our elected officials—it's about preserving the institution itself.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the wake of the day that nearly upended the free world, the Secret Service's "no fail" mission takes on renewed urgency. That’s why Congress enacted, and President Trump signed into law, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. This historic legislation provides over $1 billion in critical funding to the Secret Service for personnel, training facilities, and technology. It also allocates $300 million to reimburse state and local law enforcement for the costs associated with protecting any nongovernmental residence of the President. The Secret Service is the lead agency for events designated by the Secretary of Homeland Security as National Special Security Events. The 2028 Summer Olympics have already been designated as a National Special Security Event and the One Big Beautiful Bill Act allocates $1 billion dollars for security, planning, and other costs associated with the 2028 Games.

Every political rally, every town hall, and every public gathering now carries the weight of that July afternoon. That day is a stark reminder that we must do everything we can to prevent political violence. The stability and future of our great nation are at stake.

Rep. Mike Kelly, a Republican, represents Pennsylvania’s 16th Congressional District and serves on the Ways and Means Committee, where he chairs the Subcommittee on Tax.