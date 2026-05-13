Margaret Cho blames Trump and ICE for missing out on hit HBO Max series

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Actress and comedian Margaret Cho blamed President Donald Trump and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for missing out on a role in the hit HBO Max series "Heated Rivalry."

"Last year, I got a pilot script for a show that I really loved, but it shot in Canada," Cho told the "I Never Liked You" podcast last week. "And I was so scared because I’m so vocal about hating ICE and hating this administration. I was like, I will get detained at the border and I will be put in ICE detention if I go."

Cho confirmed that the series was the 2025 sports romance show about two professional hockey players played by Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams who form a romantic bond while playing for rival teams.

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She added that she has since become a fan of the show and the woman who played her part. Cho also suggested she is looking to potentially appear in its second season.

"I've watched it. I've hosted some rewatch parties, and I'm like it kills me, like it kills me because of Trump," Cho said.

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Fox News Digital reached out to HBO and ICE for comment.

Cho has been among many celebrities who have attacked Trump in the past, calling him "abhorrent" in 2015.

Earlier this year, Cho recalled being asked to appear on Trump's show "The Apprentice" because Trump was reportedly "a fan" of her comedy, which she found "weird."

"I was asked several times to be on it, season after season, and they kept saying, 'Well, Donald Trump really loves you. Please come on,'" Cho said in March. "I just had a bad feeling about it, because I did go on one of the challenges because my friend Cyndi Lauper was competing one year, and so she did something at a diner, so I went, and I helped out."

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She continued, "I was at the diner, and so I was part of an episode, but I never actually was a contestant, but I was asked several times because Donald Trump was a fan."