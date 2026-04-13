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The View

Sunny Hostin doesn't know if president is the 'right position' for Harris, urges her to reconsider CA governor

Harris announced in July 2025 she wouldn't pursue a gubernatorial race, and co-host Ana Navarro noted the deadline passed

By Hanna Panreck Fox News
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Sunny Hostin urges Kamala Harris to reconsider CA governor run, says she's not sure the presidency is 'right' for her Video

Sunny Hostin urges Kamala Harris to reconsider CA governor run, says she's not sure the presidency is 'right' for her

Sunny Hostin said Monday that she would like to see Kamala Harris throw her hat in the ring for governor and said president might not be the "right position" for her.

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"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin urged former Vice President Kamala Harris to reconsider running for California governor on Monday, as the co-hosts discussed Rep. Eric Swalwell's decision to end his campaign amid sexual assault allegations.

"I think the bigger question for me now is, you know, California, it’s like running a country. Swalwell was running to be governor, and he was the lead candidate for the Democrats. I mean, California overtook Japan as the fourth-largest global economy. It has a GDP of $4.25 trillion. And so, I’d like to see Kamala Harris maybe put her hat back in the ring for Governor of California. I know that she’s talked about being President—I don’t know if that’s the right position for her—but my goodness, she certainly knows California," Hostin said.

Co-host Ana Navarro said the deadline for entering the race had passed.

The deadline to declare candidacy was March 6. The state's primary election will be held on June 2.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris speaking onstage at Tabernacle in Atlanta, Georgia

Former Vice President Kamala Harris speaks onstage during her "107 Days" book tour at Tabernacle on October 08, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

SWALWELL CAMPAIGN REJECTS 'OUTRAGEOUS' ALLEGATIONS OF SEXUAL MISCONDUCT AS DEM ACTIVISTS ISSUE VIRAL WARNING

Swalwell announced Sunday that he would be suspending his campaign for California governor, citing personal issues and ongoing allegations in a statement posted on X.

"I am suspending my campaign for Governor," Swalwell wrote. "To my family, staff, friends, and supporters, I am deeply sorry for mistakes in judgment I’ve made in my past."

"I will fight the serious, false allegations that have been made — but that’s my fight, not a campaign’s," he added.

Eric Swalwell waving before speaking at California Democratic Party State Convention

California gubernatorial candidate Eric Swalwell waves before speaking at the 2026 California Democratic Party State Convention in San Francisco, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Harris announced in July of 2025 that she wouldn't pursue the gubernatorial race in California.

However, the former presidential candidate said she was thinking about running for president last week.

Hostin was a staunch supporter of Harris in 2024 after she replaced former President Joe Biden at the top of the Democratic ticket.

She asked a pivotal question of Harris during an October 2024 interview with the former vice president that was seen as a big turning point for her campaign.

Kamala Harris seated in studio with hosts Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Joy Behar, and Sunny Hostin

US Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris (C) is pictured in studio at ABC during a break in the recording of the show "The View" with hosts (L-R) Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin in New York on October 8, 2024. (Charly Triballeau/AFP)

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Harris told the co-hosts during the interview ahead of the election that there wasn't anything she would have done differently than President Biden over their term.

Harris' office did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.

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