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Karoline Leavitt blasts NYT ballroom coverage, calls out critics who 'never built anything'

The New York Times fired back saying experts warn the design has 'many issues'

By Hanna Panreck Fox News
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Trump says White House ballroom built at ‘no charge to taxpayers’ Video

Trump says White House ballroom built at ‘no charge to taxpayers’

President Donald Trump touches on the construction of the White House ballroom at the annual National Governors Association Dinner in Washington, D.C.

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White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt blasted The New York Times over a piece about the new White House ballroom that describes the plans as "unnecessarily big" and "very tall" in an interactive image of the ballroom plans.

"The New York Times had three random people who have 'studied fine arts,' 'long written about urban planning,' and never built anything to write an article criticizing the new White House ballroom. President Trump and his lead architect have built world-class buildings around the world, and they are ensuring the People’s House finally has a beautiful ballroom that’s been needed for decades — at no expense to the taxpayer," she wrote on X.

The piece was written by a trained architect, a person who "studied fine arts," as well as someone who has "long written about urban planning," according to The Times.

The article showcased an interactive image of the ballroom that included red arrows and circles critiquing the structure. One circle on the roof of the ballroom design image said it was "unnecessarily big," as another arrow highlighting the height of the design read, "very tall."

Karoline Leavitt

Karoline Leavitt, White House press secretary, speaks to members of the media outside the White House in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, March 18, 2026.   (Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

WHITE HOUSE FIRES BACK AT CRITICS CALLING TRUMP’S MASSIVE ARCH ‘TOO BIG’

Another arrow pointed to "faux windows on the north side."

Danielle Rhoades Ha, a spokesperson for The New York Times, issued a statement on X in response to Leavitt.

"Our article is based on interviews with architects, current and former government officials, and historical preservationists. It relies on public documentation of the building plans, and it quotes White House officials involved in the planning of the new ballroom. Compared with other major projects in Washington, this one has had little time for public review, and experts warn the design has many issues. We’re confident in the accuracy of our story," the statement read.

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump holds a rendering of the East Wing modernization as he speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on March 29, 2026.  (Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)

WHITE HOUSE SAYS EAST WING DEMOLITION WAS NECESSARY DUE TO STRUCTURAL ISSUES

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for additional comment. The New York Times pointed Fox News Digital to the statement they posted on X.

Marc Thiessen, a columnist for The Washington Post, called it "embarrassing" for The New York Times.

The Washington Examiner's Tim Carney posted a photo of the New York Times building and used comments from the outlet's article on the ballroom to describe the New York City building.

The Washington Free Beacon's Jon Levine argued that there was no way The New York Times would publish something positive about the ballroom.

President Donald Trump said Sunday that the military is constructing a "massive complex" beneath a planned White House ballroom, which he said will feature bulletproof glass and drone-proof protections while being funded entirely by private donors.

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The project, which Trump said is designed to accommodate large events and guests, would expand capacity at the White House, where he said existing rooms are too small for major gatherings.

"The military is building a massive complex under the ballroom, and that’s under construction, and we’re doing very well," Trump said. 

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.

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