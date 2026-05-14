Trump says Xi Jinping offered to help broker deal with Iran during high-stakes Beijing talks

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President Donald Trump revealed Thursday that Chinese President Xi Jinping offered to help broker a deal with Iran and reopen the Strait of Hormuz following high-stakes talks in Beijing.

"President Xi would like to see a deal made," Trump told Sean Hannity in an exclusive interview airing tonight at 9 p.m. ET on Fox News Channel.

"And he did offer. He said, ‘If I can be of any help at all, I would like to be of help'... He'd like to see the Hormuz Strait open."

Trump also said Xi assured him China would not provide military equipment to Iran, a key point of discussion as members of the Trump administration press Beijing over its relationship with Tehran.

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"That’s a big statement..." Trump said.

"He said that strongly, but at the same time, he said they buy a lot of [Iran's] oil there, and they’d like to keep doing that. He’d like to see Hormuz Strait opened. I said, 'Well, we didn’t stop it, they [Iran] did, and then we stopped them.'"

Trump also pointed to concerns Xi raised over alleged efforts by Iran to impose costs on ships moving through the critical global energy corridor.

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"He didn’t like the fact that they’re charging tolls," Trump said.

"I don’t know if they are or not — I don’t know who would pay them. Where would the money go? The country is decimated."

The president's remarks came after a two-and-a-half-hour meeting with the Chinese leader, where the two also discussed increasing U.S. access to Chinese markets and halting the flow of fentanyl precursors to the U.S.

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According to the White House, the two sides agreed that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon and that the Strait of Hormuz must remain open.

However, China reportedly raised other warnings surrounding Taiwan.

Trump and Xi are expected to meet again for a bilateral tea meeting at 11:40 a.m. Friday local time.

Fox News' Eric Mack, Morgan Phillips, Lauren Simonetti, Greg Wehner, Michael Sinkewicz, Robert McGreevy and Efrat Lachter contributed to this report.