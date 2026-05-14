Eric Trump reveals what his father told him after 34-count felony conviction in New York

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Eric Trump shared his conversation with President Donald Trump after his 34-count felony conviction in New York, recalling it as the "lowest moment" that simultaneously sparked hope for the future.

"We were driving out of the court. My father had just been convicted... and the two of us are in the car together," Trump recalled on the latest episode of the "Hang Out with Sean Hannity" podcast.

"And he looked at me, and he goes, 'Honey, I don't know how, but somehow we're going to win, and somehow we're going to win this all.'"

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"He wasn't just talking about the actual court case... he was also talking about winning the White House back and winning the entire election," he added.

Trump and his wife, Fox News host Lara Trump, sat down for Thursday's episode of the podcast, where the two discussed the 2024 case involving the president's alleged hush money payments to Stormy Daniels.

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Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree, stemming from the Manhattan District Attorney's Office's yearslong investigation.

After an unprecedented six-week trial in New York City, a jury found Trump guilty on all counts.

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Nevertheless, the former — and now — president charged forward, seeking re-election to a second term after four years under the Biden administration.

"He came from such a place of positivity in such an unbelievably low moment," Trump told Hannity.

"I'll never forget that as long as I live."

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.