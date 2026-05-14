CBS anchor frantically calls for doctor after cameraman suffers medical emergency during live broadcast

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A live broadcast of "CBS Evening News" was abruptly interrupted Wednesday after a cameraman suffered a medical emergency on set, forcing the segment to cut away mid-report.

Anchor Tony Dokoupil was reporting from Taiwan on President Donald Trump’s upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping when he suddenly halted his report to check on a collapsed crew member.

"You will hear a lot about American decline and the rise of a powerful new China — is he OK?" Dokoupil asked as the crew member can be heard falling to the ground offscreen.

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"We’re gonna take a quick break. We have a medical emergency here. We’re calling a doctor," he added before the segment abruptly cut out.

An additional voice from the reporting set can also be heard saying, "Call the doctor please."

The broadcast then quickly shifted to CBS News chief correspondent Matt Gutman in New York, who briefly signed off on Dokoupil’s behalf.

CBS later said in a statement that the cameraman is "okay and recovering" after experiencing the health emergency.

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Dokoupil is anchoring from Taipei, Taiwan for Trump’s two-day summit with Xi Jinping in Beijing after CBS reportedly failed to obtain a visa in time to cover the meeting from mainland China.

The network said in a statement that Taiwan "is at the center of the high stakes talks as China’s geopolitical tensions with Taiwan run high. Dokoupil reports on what’s at stake and why it matters for Americans."

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Trump and Xi are expected to discuss artificial intelligence, Chinese control of Taiwan and international trade as the U.S.-Iran conflict continues to simmer.

Fox News Digital has reached out to CBS for comment.