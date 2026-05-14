Kid Rock fires back at media trolls over helicopter ride, warning his military mission is far from over

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Musician Kid Rock responded to criticism of his recent flights with the U.S. military, saying his commitment to the U.S. Armed Forces is about boosting morale, not personal perks.

Rock, whose full name is Robert Ritchie, joined the "Will Cain Country" podcast to discuss the "noise" regarding his recent flights with the U.S. military and share the origin of his decades-long journey to support service members.

"It really started with the bombing of the USS Cole," Rock said. "They were playing my music when that ship got towed out of the harbor and 17 sailors lost their lives. So, we ended up playing a show in Virginia and giving all that money to those families."

The USS Cole was attacked by al Qaeda suicide bombers in 2000. Rock said his patriotism took a new form after meeting those sailors.

KID ROCK, HEGSETH DIVIDE FANS AFTER CRITICS QUESTION PATRIOTIC HELICOPTER RIDE

"That really started just a whole 'nother level of not just patriotism, but really doing my part to try and help out and go wherever the military called," he said.

Rock described his work supporting troops as some of the "toughest work" he’s ever done, but also the "most rewarding."

Last month, the artist faced criticism after he joined Secretary of War Pete Hegseth for a helicopter flight in Washington, D.C. The flight came after the U.S. Army investigated an unplanned flyover at Rock’s Nashville home in March.

KID ROCK, HEGSETH TAKE APACHE HELICOPTER RIDE NEAR WASHINGTON

While some media outlets and social media users questioned whether taxpayer dollars were being used for celebrity flights, Rock dismissed the criticism as "just noise," noting he has visited bases and flown in military aircraft for over 20 years.

"You do stuff for the military, and they want to showcase to you what they do. So, whether they're showing you their technology or letting you shoot a gun or participate in something, you know, that's kind of what you do," he said.

"I don't need to sit here and prove what I've done."

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Rock said the purpose of his recent trip with Hegseth was to film content for Memorial Day and the America 250 celebration. He also used the opportunity to announce that his "Freedom 250" tour will give away 250 free tickets per show to veterans and their families.

In a post on X, Secretary Hegseth defended the partnership, calling Rock a "patriot" and a "huge supporter of our troops."