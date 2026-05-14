Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

MILITARY

Kid Rock fires back at media trolls over helicopter ride, warning his military mission is far from over

Rock says his military support began after the USS Cole bombing in 2000

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
close
Kid Rock says honoring troops is his ‘most rewarding’ work Video

Kid Rock says honoring troops is his ‘most rewarding’ work

Kid Rock details his Freedom 250 tour and his dedication to patriotism on ‘The Will Cain Show.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Musician Kid Rock responded to criticism of his recent flights with the U.S. military, saying his commitment to the U.S. Armed Forces is about boosting morale, not personal perks.

Rock, whose full name is Robert Ritchie, joined the "Will Cain Country" podcast to discuss the "noise" regarding his recent flights with the U.S. military and share the origin of his decades-long journey to support service members.

"It really started with the bombing of the USS Cole," Rock said. "They were playing my music when that ship got towed out of the harbor and 17 sailors lost their lives. So, we ended up playing a show in Virginia and giving all that money to those families."

The USS Cole was attacked by al Qaeda suicide bombers in 2000. Rock said his patriotism took a new form after meeting those sailors.

KID ROCK, HEGSETH DIVIDE FANS AFTER CRITICS QUESTION PATRIOTIC HELICOPTER RIDE

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and musician Kid Rock pose for photo with troops in front of helicopter

War Secretary Pete Hegseth and musician Kid Rock pose for photo with troops in front of a helicopter. (@SecWar on X)

"That really started just a whole 'nother level of not just patriotism, but really doing my part to try and help out and go wherever the military called," he said.

Rock described his work supporting troops as some of the "toughest work" he’s ever done, but also the "most rewarding."

Last month, the artist faced criticism after he joined Secretary of War Pete Hegseth for a helicopter flight in Washington, D.C. The flight came after the U.S. Army investigated an unplanned flyover at Rock’s Nashville home in March.

KID ROCK, HEGSETH TAKE APACHE HELICOPTER RIDE NEAR WASHINGTON

Musician Kid Rock performing on stage at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee

Musician Kid Rock performs on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., on July 18, 2024. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

While some media outlets and social media users questioned whether taxpayer dollars were being used for celebrity flights, Rock dismissed the criticism as "just noise," noting he has visited bases and flown in military aircraft for over 20 years.

"You do stuff for the military, and they want to showcase to you what they do. So, whether they're showing you their technology or letting you shoot a gun or participate in something, you know, that's kind of what you do," he said.

"I don't need to sit here and prove what I've done."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Rock said the purpose of his recent trip with Hegseth was to film content for Memorial Day and the America 250 celebration. He also used the opportunity to announce that his "Freedom 250" tour will give away 250 free tickets per show to veterans and their families.

In a post on X, Secretary Hegseth defended the partnership, calling Rock a "patriot" and a "huge supporter of our troops."

Kid Rock says performing for military members was 'some of the most rewarding' work he's done Video

Madison is a writer for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.

Close modal

Continue