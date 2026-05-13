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Midterm Elections

Burchett tells ‘Ruthless’ more UFO videos to come

The Department of War has begun releasing UFO files after Trump committed in February to disclosing information on alien life

By Ruthless Podcast Staff Fox News
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Rep Tim Burchett: This is just the tip of the iceberg Video

Rep Tim Burchett: This is just the tip of the iceberg

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., discusses President Donald Trump's promise of transparency in the release of the UFO files on 'Hannity.'

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In an exclusive interview with the Ruthless Podcast, Representative Tim Burchett says that more Unidentified Flying Objects (UFO) videos will be released. 

"There are 30 or 40 videos that we need to see that we know that they have that we have not seen that are much clearer," Burchett said in the interview released Thursday morning. "And we don’t know what we don’t know. I've been told by some pretty high-ranking people that there are some."

The East Tennessee congressman joined Ruthless days after the Department of War began releasing files on UFOs. In February, President Trump committed to releasing information on alien, extraterrestrial life, and UFOs. 

Burchett noted that many of his colleagues in Congress and across the government are scared to discuss the matter publicly.

REP TIM BURCHETT CONVINCED THAT ALIENS EXIST, SAYS HE'S 'SEEN TOO MUCH' IN GOVERNMENT BRIEFINGS

Rep. Tim Burchett speaking to reporters at the U.S. Capitol

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., speaks to reporters after attending Congressional briefings on Iran at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on March 3, 2026. Trump administration Cabinet officials briefed lawmakers on U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran. (Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

"I’ve talked to Members of Congress [who said], ‘hey, man, I don’t want to come forward and talk about this,’" Burchett said. "I was in this branch of the service or whatever, I was on night watch and this thing, and he said it was just unbelievable, and I hear that over and over and again," he continued.

Podcast co-host Josh Holmes appreciated Burchett’s honesty and approach to politics, even if he was skeptical.

"We enjoy your sense of humor and your interest in just the idea of exploring things, regardless of where the politics lead," Holmes told Burchett.

'RUTHLESS’ LAUNCHES CANDIDATE INTERVIEW SERIES TO HELP EDUCATE VOTERS AHEAD OF CRITICAL MIDTERM ELECTIONS

Burchett appeared on Ruthless as a part of the Ruthless Midterm Interview Series, an ongoing initiative to interview major candidates across the country. The hosts have already interviewed candidates in 15 states, with more scheduled ahead of the November midterms. 

Side by side of Donald Trump and a UFO

President Donald Trump claims that Pentagon study on UFOs will be released "very soon." (Getty Images)

Burchett, who told Fox News last summer that he would be interested in filling Senator Marsha Blackburn’s Senate seat should she win the gubernatorial race.

When asked by co-host John Ashbrook if that was still the case and if he was looking to give East Tennessee more of a voice in Washington, Burchett replied that he would be interested in serving in the Senate.

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"I will not be the guy that says, well, I’m going to form a study committee, and we’re going to talk about it down to Chamber of Commerce, and I’m going to have a round table: heck, no," Burchett responded. "I would love to fight it out in the United States Senate. I would do that. Yeah. And I would relish that fight."

Voters in Tennessee will head to the polls for the congressional primary election on August 6th.

Ruthless podcast logo with QR code for access

The "Ruthless" podcast is available on all podcast platforms and can be watched on YouTube. It is part of Fox News Media's expansion into new media through a licensing deal. (Fox News)

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Following a recent Supreme Court decision, Governor Bill Lee and Republicans in the state legislature have successfully passed a new congressional map, likely flipping Democrat Rep. Steve Cohen’s Memphis-area seat to the GOP. Should that seat change party control, Tennessee’s delegation would consist of nine Republicans and zero Democrats.  

The general election will take place on November 3rd. 

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