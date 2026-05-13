Burchett tells ‘Ruthless’ more UFO videos to come

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In an exclusive interview with the Ruthless Podcast, Representative Tim Burchett says that more Unidentified Flying Objects (UFO) videos will be released.

"There are 30 or 40 videos that we need to see that we know that they have that we have not seen that are much clearer," Burchett said in the interview released Thursday morning. "And we don’t know what we don’t know. I've been told by some pretty high-ranking people that there are some."

The East Tennessee congressman joined Ruthless days after the Department of War began releasing files on UFOs. In February, President Trump committed to releasing information on alien, extraterrestrial life, and UFOs.

Burchett noted that many of his colleagues in Congress and across the government are scared to discuss the matter publicly.

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"I’ve talked to Members of Congress [who said], ‘hey, man, I don’t want to come forward and talk about this,’" Burchett said. "I was in this branch of the service or whatever, I was on night watch and this thing, and he said it was just unbelievable, and I hear that over and over and again," he continued.

Podcast co-host Josh Holmes appreciated Burchett’s honesty and approach to politics, even if he was skeptical.

"We enjoy your sense of humor and your interest in just the idea of exploring things, regardless of where the politics lead," Holmes told Burchett.

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Burchett appeared on Ruthless as a part of the Ruthless Midterm Interview Series, an ongoing initiative to interview major candidates across the country. The hosts have already interviewed candidates in 15 states, with more scheduled ahead of the November midterms.

Burchett, who told Fox News last summer that he would be interested in filling Senator Marsha Blackburn’s Senate seat should she win the gubernatorial race.

When asked by co-host John Ashbrook if that was still the case and if he was looking to give East Tennessee more of a voice in Washington, Burchett replied that he would be interested in serving in the Senate.

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"I will not be the guy that says, well, I’m going to form a study committee, and we’re going to talk about it down to Chamber of Commerce, and I’m going to have a round table: heck, no," Burchett responded. "I would love to fight it out in the United States Senate. I would do that. Yeah. And I would relish that fight."

Voters in Tennessee will head to the polls for the congressional primary election on August 6th.

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Following a recent Supreme Court decision, Governor Bill Lee and Republicans in the state legislature have successfully passed a new congressional map, likely flipping Democrat Rep. Steve Cohen’s Memphis-area seat to the GOP. Should that seat change party control, Tennessee’s delegation would consist of nine Republicans and zero Democrats.

The general election will take place on November 3rd.