Whoopi Goldberg argues America is 'de-balled' and unserious on the world stage

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As co-hosts of "The View" blasted President Donald Trump’s rhetoric on the costs of the Iran war, Whoopi Goldberg suggested on Wednesday that America looks castrated and vulnerable on the world stage.

In a now-infamous clip, Trump was asked on Tuesday morning about whether he considers Americans’ financial situations amid negotiations to end the costly Iran war.

"Not even a little bit," Trump replied. "The only thing that matters when I’m talking about Iran — they can’t have a nuclear weapon. I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation. I don’t think about anybody. I think about one thing — we cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon. That’s all."

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Many Americans, including his supporters, have lamented that the war was not only a major betrayal of his campaign promises, but has also made their economic situations far worse. The co-hosts of "The View" blasted Trump for the statement he made, arguing it shows his indifference to Americans and even "his own cult."

"He didn’t care about his own supporters’ pleas for no more wars when he went into Iran, and now he doesn’t care that Americans can’t afford to feed their families," Whoopi argued.

The co-hosts later noted that multiple high-profile members of Trump’s administration have been lampooned as unserious people or security liabilities for the nation itself, arguing this often reaches such a pitch that even Trump eventually sours on them and fires them.

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The hosts discussed recent reporting from The Atlantic about the alleged issues associated with FBI Director Kash Patel. The Atlantic recently published an article that cited multiple anonymous sources telling the outlet that the FBI director had an "emotional outburst" related to difficulty logging into a computer system, has had "bouts of excessive drinking" and has been absent enough to prompt security concerns.

"I have no faith in the people running anything. I don’t believe in anybody running this country right now, and that’s what makes me nervous," Whoopi said. "Okay, well, who is going to take responsibility — you know, the CDC, right now? No one is running the CDC. We have this potential virus, and they keep saying, ‘No, there’s nothing to worry about.’ I don’t want to hear that from you because you don’t know if there’s nothing to worry about!"

"We have been de-balled as a nation, I feel," Whoopi said.

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As other co-hosts asked if she meant to say castrated, Whoopi replied, "It’s the same thing. I don’t have them, but I know it’s the same thing. But the idea that no one is in charge freaks me out."

"I think America still has its basketballs. I just think we have some very struggling leaders right now," co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin replied.

The sentiment around the world, Whoopi argued, is that "They just don’t believe anything we’re doing, because nothing we do seems to have any weight."

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"Deeply unserious, de-balled," Whoopi concluded. "Whatever it is, it’s not what America should be seeing and how we should be seeing it."

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment.

Fox News’ Brian Flood and Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.