Late scientist’s chilling warning resurfaces in Fox Nation special on missing researchers

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A string of deaths and disappearances involving at least 11 American scientists has sparked growing speculation, with some questioning whether the cases — often ruled accidents or suicides — are isolated tragedies or pieces of a much larger puzzle.

"It is interesting to see the names on the list because the common denominator there is that every one of these scientists were working on defense-related or space nuclear rocket propulsion-related technologies and projects," former assistant FBI Director Chris Swecker said in a Fox Nation special dealing with the subject.

Fox News senior correspondent Eric Shawn hosts "Vanished: America’s Missing Scientists," a 21-minute feature in which experts weigh competing theories behind the incidents.

Officially, the deaths and disappearances have been attributed to accidents, suicides or remain undetermined.

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Among the most recent cases is Amy Eskridge, a 34-year-old researcher based in Huntsville, Alabama, whose work included projects for the Department of Homeland Security and a focus on the physics behind unidentified aerial phenomena.

"Huntsville is ground zero, it's like Rocket City. So you've got NASA there, you have the Redstone Arsenal, you have military units there, you have a military airport there," said Franc Milburn, a former U.K. military intelligence officer who connected with Eskridge on X, then known as Twitter, in spring 2021.

Because of its significance, Shawn noted, Huntsville is also a major target for foreign espionage.

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Milburn recalled a series of ominous hurdles Eskridge had to overcome — death threats, break-ins and hacking attempts, among others.

Anti-gravity researcher Mark Sokol, who previously dated Eskridge, also recalled suspicious events that happened during the time he spent around her.

In one instance, unexplained instances began happening at Eskridge's home and she grew suddenly ill. She reportedly exclaimed that the two were being "attack[ed]," a suggestion that puzzled Sokol.

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Sokol reported opening the front door to see a vehicle with a heavily-tinted front window posted up across the street.

"I pulled out my phone to take a picture, and the car just drove off," he recalled.

In 2020, Eskridge added to the mystery when she appeared as a guest on Sokol's livestream and detailed her plans to disclose information about UAPs and extraterrestrials to the public.

There, she revealed her fears about what could happen to her if she did.

"If you stick your neck out in public, at least someone notices if your head gets chopped off," she said.

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"If you stick your neck out in private, they will bury you. They will burn down your house while you're sleeping in your bed, and it won't even make the news."

The mounting mystery came to a true head on June 11, 2022, when Eskridge reportedly died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Limited official details have been publicly released.

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Some, like Swecker, believe that a foreign agent kidnapping U.S. scientists in an effort to extract information is not outside the realm of possibilities.

Others, however, suspect no foul play.

To learn more about the deaths and disappearances that have sparked a national conversation, subscribe to Fox Nation and begin streaming "Vanished: America's Missing Scientists" today.

Fox News' Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.