Fetterman calls out 'absolute socialist' Seattle mayor and 'avowed communist' Graham Platner

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Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., called out several rising Democratic stars on Wednesday as outright "socialist" or "communist" in the party's efforts to cater to the fringe base.

"I think the extremism is driving it without a doubt," Fetterman said in a Reason interview. "Look at the primaries, you know, all across in the Senate and in the House and look at the kinds of people that have already been elected."

He continued, "Like, for example, the mayor in Seattle, she's an absolute socialist, if not more, how people [go] 'hey, I'm leaving' and she's like, ‘bye’ and just describe that kind of thing."

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Fetterman was referring to Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson, who last month laughed off the idea of millionaires leaving the state based on her support for a progressive tax.

"I think the claims that millionaires are going to leave our state are, like, super overblown. And if — the ones that leave, like, bye," Wilson remarked to an audience at Seattle University.

Fetterman then moved on to target New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who recently proposed a "pied-à-terre" tax on luxury second homes owned by wealthy city residents.

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"Then, of course New York, that's its own situation, too. And I thought [Florida Gov. Ron] DeSantis had a great line saying, you know, Mamdani is my favorite real estate agent now. And it's driving people away. People can move, and they can just vote, you know, with their feet. That explains why Florida continues to flourish. But a lot of these states like New York and other blue states, we've read that $2 trillion dollars have migrated out of these states too," Fetterman said.

He also warned that Democrats have moved so far into the extreme that they have begun to support communism, citing Maine U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner as an example.

"I mean in Maine, for example, Graham Platner, he's an avowed communist. He described himself as a communist. Antifa, that's not a slur from me. That's not GOP kinds of hit. That's his own words, how he described that," Fetterman said.

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Fox News Digital reached out to Wilson and Mamdani's offices as well as Platner's campaign for comment.

Fetterman, who referred to himself as a "pro-capitalist Democrat," called out the extremists in his party for pushing out billionaires and millionaires while the party accepts billionaires and millionaires funding progressive causes.

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"I don't think those are the kind of people that are the problem now. And if you make billionaires...they love the billionaires that fund those kinds of causes and those kind of organizations that are actually driving a lot of the protesting and that's where that energy is as well," Fetterman said.