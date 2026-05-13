Jewish Dem lawmaker pans NY Times, suggests paper on 'Hamas' payroll' for Palestinian prisoner dog rape report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Note: This story contains graphic allegations of sexual violence.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. joined the growing choir of critics lambasting The New York Times for its explosive report alleging systemic sexual violence targeting Palestinian prisoners, including training dogs to rape them.

A report authored by Times columnist Nicholas Kristof went viral Monday outlining claims from 14 men and women who say they were "sexually assaulted by Israeli settlers or members of the security forces." The allegations range from abuse of genitalia to penetration by a dog.

"WTF @nytimes!" Gottheimer wrote on X. "Nick Kristof amplifies proven Hamas-affiliated sources and their propaganda, while the NYT continues to gloss over the systematic sexual violence, rape, and mutilation Hamas committed on October 7, now fully documented in the new Civil Commission report."

"We should expect better from the paper of record, particularly with allegations as serious as these. It’s almost as if the NYT is on Hamas’ payroll," the Democratic lawmaker added.

FORMER ISRAELI PM ACCUSES NY TIMES OF MISREPRESENTING HIS COMMENTS IN VIRAL PRISONER DOG RAPE STORY

The New York Times did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The Gray Lady has drawn heavy backlash from critics over Kristof's report, including by the Israeli government.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry called it "one of the worst blood libels ever to appear in the modern press."

"In an unfathomable inversion of reality, and through an endless stream of baseless lies, propagandist Nicholas Kristof turns the victim into the accused. Israel — whose citizens were the victims of the most horrific sexual crimes committed by Hamas on October 7, and whose hostages were later subjected to further sexual abuse — is portrayed as the guilty party," the Israel Foreign Ministry wrote on X.

"This publication is no coincidence. It is part of a false and well-orchestrated anti-Israel campaign aimed at placing Israel on the U.N. Secretary-General’s blacklist," it added. "Israel will fight these lies with the truth — and the truth will prevail."

ISRAEL FOREIGN MINISTRY CONDEMNS NEW YORK TIMES PIECE AS 'ONE OF THE WORST BLOOD LIBELS' IN MODERN PRESS

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, who was quoted in Kristof's story, accused The Times of mischaracterizing his comments after saying, "Do I believe it happens? Definitely."

"Mr. Kristof's article includes claims of extraordinary gravity: that Israeli authorities have directed the rape of children, that dogs have been used as instruments of sexual assault, that systematic sexual torture is state policy. I did not validate these claims," Olmert said in a statement obtained by The Free Press.

"I have no knowledge supporting these claims, as I said to Mr. Kristof. Therefore, the positioning of my quote after pages of such allegations misrepresents my views," he added.

NYT COLUMNIST 'TORN' ABOUT ROOTING FOR IRANIAN REGIME'S DOWNFALL SINCE IT WOULD GIVE A WIN TO TRUMP, NETANYAHU

The Times defended Kristof amid the mounting criticism.

"Nicholas Kristof is a two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who has reported on sexual violence for decades, and is widely regarded as one of the world’s best on-the-ground reporters documenting and bearing witness to sexual abuse experienced by women and men in war and conflict zones," Times spokesperson Charlie Stadtlander wrote.

"He traveled to the region to report firsthand on the stories of the Palestinians who suffered abuse, and his article collects accounts in the victims’ own words, backed by independent studies," the statement added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stadtlander also pushed back against Olmert's criticism, telling Fox News Digital, "Mr. Olmert was one of many people that Nick Kristof spoke to for his column, offering the former Prime Minister the context and overview of what he was writing. Olmert's quote was given on the record, tape-recorded and is presented accurately and in appropriate context to readers."