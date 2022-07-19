Rep. Waltz says China 'buying up' American land, resources: This is an 'economic war'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., sounded the alarm on China as Chinese companies and producers "buy up America" both in land and resources. On "Fox & Friends First" Tuesday, Rep. Waltz demanded congressional action in response to a recent land purchase by a Chinese food producer only 20 miles away from a U.S. Air Force base.

SEN. CRAMER SOUNDS ALARM ON CHINA'S ‘CONCERNING’ PURCHASE OF FARMLAND NEAR NORTH DAKOTA AIR FORCE BASE

REP. MICHAEL WALTZ: You are seeing the Chinese buy up America. They are buying up major tracts of land, not just in North Dakota, but also in Texas, also near an Air Force base. And in other locations, they're buying up our food supply. Major chicken and pork producers. They're buying up key energy producers. And then, of course, they're pouring that money into their massive military buildup. But my question is, why isn't the Committee on Foreign Investment in the Department of Justice and across the Biden administration, why aren't they taking a closer look at this? This is what the senators were demanding. And why aren't they putting a stop to it in some of those cases I just listed, they looked at it and then approved it. That's unacceptable. And when you see Republicans take back the Congress this November, you are going to see us take a much tougher stand on the Chinese Communist Party. They are waging an economic war on the United States and they are looking to win that war before there's ever any type of military conflict.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW: