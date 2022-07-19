Sen. Cramer sounds alarm on China's 'concerning' purchase of farmland near North Dakota Air Force base

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After a Chinese company purchased farmland in North Dakota, Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer sounded the alarm Tuesday about how "problematic" the deal is, stressing its proximity to a U.S. Air Force base.

"It’s 370 acres near Grand Forks, which is in the heart of the Red River Valley. In other words, it’s very productive farmland," said on "Fox & Friends."

Cramer said the military facility houses sensitive drone technology connected to space and satellite operations.

"Proximity both to important farmland and an important air base makes this particularly problematic," he told Brian Kilmeade.

CHINESE AUTHORITIES APOLOGIZE FOR COVID-19 BREAK-INS

Fufeng Group, which specializes in flavor enhancers and sugar substitutes, is reportedly planning to use the land for a $700 million corn milling plant and it would create at least 200 jobs as well as residual opportunities for logistics, trucking, and other services.

However, U.S. military officials, lawmakers and locals have expressed concerns about the national security risks, including for espionage.

Cramer said he is very concerned and has been opposed to the purchase from the beginning, asking for further review by the federal government.

"I'm more broadly concerned about the fact that China is able to come in and continually make investments and buy property, enter into our supply chain, our food supply chain right here in the United States," said Cramer, noting how reliance on China affected the country during the pandemic.

Top Biden administration intelligence officials have been sounding the alarm on the threat China poses for months.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

In March, the intelligence community annual threat assessment warned that China is increasingly a "near-peer competitor, challenging the United States in multiple arenas – especially economically, militarily and technologically – and is pushing to change global norms and potentially threatening its neighbors."

China warned that the United States is " the biggest threat to world peace, stability and development" Thursday, after top U.S. intelligence community officials warned this week that Beijing poses the "biggest long-term threat to economic and national security" to America and Western allies.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.