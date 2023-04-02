Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears tells Bill Maher he should 'read more' during drag queen debate

'If I don’t want my child given lap dances at school by a drag queen, I don't want it done,' she said

Hanna Panreck
By Hanna Panreck | Fox News
Republican Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears told comedian Bill Maher he should "read more" during an appearance on his show on Friday while the panel discussed the drag debate. 

Sears joined Maher for an episode of "Real Time with Bill Maher" alongside Tablet magazine columnist James Kirchick and Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H. 

"If I don’t want my child given lap dances at school by a drag queen, I don’t want it done. That’s happening," Sears said. 

Maher said that while he knew there was "definitely drag queens reading to children," he wasn't sure about "lap dances."

Former Republican Delegate Winsome Sears celebrates winning the race for Lt. Governor of Virginia as she introduces Republican candidate for Governor Glenn Youngkin during an election night party in Chantilly Virginia, U.S., November 3, 2021. REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst

Former Republican Delegate Winsome Sears celebrates winning the race for Lt. Governor of Virginia as she introduces Republican candidate for Governor Glenn Youngkin during an election night party in Chantilly Virginia, U.S., November 3, 2021. REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst (REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst)

WINSOME SEARS SAYS SHE WOULD DIE FOR AMERICA, STARTS 'USA' CHANT DURING VICTORY SPEECH: 'AMERICAN DREAM'

"There are drag queens that are doing pole dances," she said, as Maher asked, "in school?"

"Bill, you gotta read more," she said. Sears seemed to reference a video that showed a drag queen straddling a young girl during an LGBTQ pride event at a North Carolina public school.

Maher laughed and said, "I guess I do." 

"I’m a parent. I’m a parent all day. I get to decide what happens in my child’s life," Sears said earlier in the segment. "Not you. Not you. Not the government. Not anybody. I don’t co-parent. I had this child. I’m responsible for this child. Anything happens to Little Johnny, you’re calling me as you should."

"Real Time" host Bill Maher on the set of his HBO show.

"Real Time" host Bill Maher on the set of his HBO show. (HBO)

TENNESSEE BECOMES FIRST STATE TO BAN DRAG SHOWS ON PUBLIC PROPERTY, NEAR SCHOOLS

Maher and his guests also discussed the indictment of former president Donald Trump during the show. 

Maher said he was conflicted about the charges, calling it an "impossible choice" since "you can't not go after him because he's always guilty," pointing to both of his impeachments.

"I always ask myself the question, ‘What is actually better for the future of the country and my future?' Because I don't want to live in a country where we are one of these places where whoever is president, as soon as they get out of office, they go after them," Maher said. 

Donald Trump is the first former president to be indicted on criminal charges.

Donald Trump is the first former president to be indicted on criminal charges. ( SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images))

"It's almost Greek tragedy-like because you set off this cycle of revenge like The House of Atreus. And I guarantee you when Biden is out of office, Day Two, they will try to arrest him," the comedian continued. 

Sears warned Trump's political adversaries to "be careful that you don't dance on the grave of your enemy because you may fall in."

Fox News Digital's Joseph Wulfsohn contributed to this report.

