Bill Maher calls out 'bulldozer parents' for making the kids fragile: 'You need to be made of sterner stuff'

Bill Maher called out "bulldozer parents" for making kids fragile in today's society during his podcast "Club Random w/Bill Maher" on Sunday.

During the episode, Maher spoke with Arianna Huffington about a case of a girl committing suicide after being bullied online. While Maher sympathized with the case, he commented how parents no longer push their kids to be made of "sterner stuff."

"I think in general parents do a s--t job these days of instilling in their kids a sense of ‘you need to be made of sterner stuff.’ You know, just in general, a general note. That’s never what they teach kids. It’s just like, how can we bulldoze, they call them bulldozer parents, how can we bulldoze all obstacles away from you before you get there," Maher said.

However, Maher also admitted that some of the issues with social media "could have driven [him] to suicide."

BILL MAHER KNOCKS NEPO BABIES, IDENTIFIES THE ‘LAST REFUGE OF MERITOCRACY IN AMERICA’

"Because at least in school if you were bullied, you could go home, and you could shut that off. Here, you get no break. The phone follows you everywhere, and it follows you forever in life," Maher said.

He specifically referenced digging up posts and pictures from times when a person was "young and dumb" being used against him or her later in life.

"With the phone following you, and then you know if you tweet it, and they’ll go back to eighth grade to get people," Maher said.

Maher has frequently used his HBO show "Real Time with Bill Maher" to critique "cancel culture" which has put him at odds with many on the left.

"Does everything have to be a summary execution in America? What happened to just accepting the apology? Oh OK, you made a mistake as humans do. I mean, could we get on with our lives?" Maher said in 2021.

BILL MAHER DENIES HE’S IMMUNE TO CANCEL CULTURE: ‘IN TWO SECONDS, I COULD GET CANCELED’

Huffington agreed with Maher’s comments on cancel culture but admitted being more "optimistic" about the future.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think it’s changing lately, you know, the idea that we’re going to be judged by the worst thing in our lives, especially this whole idea of the content collapse, that it doesn’t matter what else you’ve done, you’re going to be judged by this as though this was the first thing you’ve done on the subject. That for me is the worst. It’s actually fundamentally against everything that civilization is about which is progressing, growing, becoming better. The idea now is like this frozen idea, arrested development," Huffington said.