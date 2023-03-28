Expand / Collapse search
EDUCATION
Published

Drag queen straddles girl at North Carolina public school, video shows

School says 'Forsyth Tech is committed to being a place of promise for our students'

By Jessica Chasmar | Fox News
A new viral video shows a drag queen straddling a young girl during an LGBTQ pride event at a North Carolina school that enrolls students as young as 14.

A video obtained by Libs of TikTok showed multiple adults laughing and watching a drag performer appearing to give a lap dance to a student at Forsyth Technical Community College Wednesday.

The public college has two on-campus high school programs that begin enrollment in ninth grade. Photos posted by the school’s official Instagram account showed drag queens posing with young girls.

The school told Libs of TikTok Wednesday’s event was open to students of all ages.

Westwood High School students make their way to classes Oct. 18, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.

Westwood High School students make their way to classes Oct. 18, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

"These students, like all college students, are open to attend any student event," the school said. "Forsyth Tech is committed to being a place of promise for our students. In order to fulfill that promise, we have clearly spelled out our mission, vision and equity statements."

Promotional materials for the 2023 Pride Festival, which was held at a restaurant on campus, advertised four drag queens, a "drag performance" and "free food, drinks, music & activities."

Drag queen "Pickle" reads from a book during the Drag Queen Story Hour program at the West Valley Regional Branch Library July 26, 2019, in Los Angeles. 

Drag queen "Pickle" reads from a book during the Drag Queen Story Hour program at the West Valley Regional Branch Library July 26, 2019, in Los Angeles.  (David McNew/Getty Images)

At least one Christian church, Parkway United Church of Christ, attended the event, according to photos posted by organizer Forsyth Tech PRIDE Club on Facebook.

A program of the Forsyth County Health Department, Prevent Ongoing Spread of STIs Everywhere (POSSE), set up a free HIV and STI testing station at the event and repeatedly promoted it on its Facebook page.

Rich Kuntz, also known as Gidget, reads to children during Drag Queen Story Hour March 21, 2019.

Rich Kuntz, also known as Gidget, reads to children during Drag Queen Story Hour March 21, 2019. (Sarah Espedido/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

"So excited to be apart [sic] of Forsyth Tech’s PRIDE Fest!" POSSE wrote Wednesday.

POSSE and Forsyth Tech did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Jessica Chasmar is a digital writer on the politics team for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Jessica.Chasmar@fox.com.

