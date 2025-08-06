Virginia Dem gubernatorial candidate and ex-CIA officer took $50K from CCP-linked tycoon

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger took $50,000 from a Chinese businessman tied to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), according to campaign finance records.

The donations came in two $25,000 installments in April and May from Pin Ni, president of Wanxiang America, the U.S. arm of Chinese automotive conglomerate Wanxiang Group.

The revelation comes as Spanberger, a former U.S. representative from Virginia, champions electric vehicle tax credits and mandates — policies that could directly benefit Wanxiang’s EV operations.

"Virginians know that Abigail Spanberger has a demonstrated record of standing up for America’s national security, delivering results for Virginia families across party lines, and never backing down from keeping the American people safe," a spokesperson for Spanberger wrote in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Her campaign will remain focused on what Virginians care about most, keeping our communities safe, driving down costs, protecting Virginia jobs, and making sure Virginia’s public schools are the very best in America," the spokesperson added.

While accepting the $50,000 in campaign contributions from Pin, Spanberger has continued to spotlight her national security credentials on the campaign trail.

"At the CIA, she had one mission: protect and serve the United States of America," her campaign website states. "She worked undercover to identify threats to national security, prevent terrorist attacks, stop the spread of nuclear weapons, and track transnational criminal networks."

Lawmakers from both parties have long raised concerns that the Chinese government exploits educational exchanges, research partnerships, and business investments in the U.S. as cover for espionage activities. These warnings have intensified in recent years amid growing scrutiny of Beijing’s influence operations on U.S. soil.

A spokesperson for the Winsome Earle-Sears campaign told Fox News that Spanberger was "once again cozying up to international interests."

"Taking $50,000 from someone with clear Chinese Communist Party ties tells us all we need to know," said the spokesperson. "You can’t claim to stand up to foreign threats while pocketing money from someone celebrated by the CCP."

According to campaign finance records from the Federal Election Commission, Pin Ni has a long history of political donations to both Democratic and Republican candidates across the country. His contributions span multiple election cycles and include candidates at both the state and federal levels. In October 2024, Pin donated to the Republican National Committee and to New Jersey Democrat Senator Cory Booker's "Purpose Pac."