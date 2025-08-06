Expand / Collapse search
Virginia Governor Race

Trump voices support for GOP gubernatorial candidate, admits she has 'tough race'

Trump acknowledges Winsome Earle-Sears 'shouldn't' be in 'tough' race against Abigail Spanberger in Virginia

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
Trump voices support for GOP gubernatorial candidate Video

Trump voices support for GOP gubernatorial candidate

President Donald Trump said Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears should not have a tough race, because her opponent is "not very good."

President Donald Trump expressed support for Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Winsome Earle-Sears, acknowledging that she is in the middle of a "tough race" against an opponent who is "not very good." 

"Yeah, I would. I mean, I would," Trump told reporters when asked about endorsing Earle-Sears. "I think probably, yeah, she’s got a tough race. She shouldn’t, she shouldn’t, because the candidate she’s running against is not very good, but I think she’s got a tough race."

However, he did not go so far as to give Earle-Sears his "complete and total" endorsement, as he has done with some candidates. 

Trump praises Sears, but does not endorse her

President Donald Trump said he "would" endorse Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears, but did not actually give her the stamp of approval. (Andrew Harnik/Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

POTENTIAL YOUNGKIN SUCCESSOR FOCUSED ON MESSAGE IN TOUGH RACE TO KEEP SWING-STATE 'RED'

Trump has already backed Jack Ciattarelli in New Jersey and Vivek Ramaswamy in Ohio. Polling out of Virginia may explain Trump's apparent reservations.

A recent Virginia Commonwealth Poll from July has Sears at 37% and Spanberger at 49%. Meanwhile, Youngkin's approval rating sits at 49%, nine points higher than Trump's numbers in the same poll.

Earle-Sears and Spanberger

Democrat Abigial Spanberger, right, is running against Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, a Republican, left, in the state's governor's race this year. (Getty)

VIRGINIA GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE ABIGAIL SPANBERGER RELEASES FIRST AD, SLAMS 'POLITICAL NONSENSE'

On Aug. 1, in a CNN interview, Earle-Sears seemingly struggled to give an answer as to why Trump had not endorsed her yet. The lieutenant governor said that she had met with the president but repeatedly refused to detail what they had spoken about.

Earle-Sears, who currently serves as Virginia’s lieutenant governor and is poised to become the nation’s first Black female governor, is facing an uphill battle against former Rep. Abigail Spanberger. Despite serving alongside popular Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Earle-Sears is struggling to close the gap and overtake her opponent.

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Seats speaks to supporters

Winsome Earle-Sears, Republican gubernatorial candidate for Virginia, center, during a campaign event at the Vienna Volunteer Fire Department in Vienna, Virginia, on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. Earle-Sears will face off with former Representative Abigail Spanberger this November, giving the state its first female governor.  (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Earle-Sears is trailing Spanberger not only in the polls but also in fundraising. While Earle-Sears has yet to release her Q2 numbers, in Q1 she raised $3.1M, whereas Spanberger raked in more than double at $6.7M. In Q2, Spanberger raised $10.7M, according to her campaign.

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.

