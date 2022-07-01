Variety edits quotes of woman allegedly attacked by Ezra Miller to accommodate actor's preferred pronouns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Variety edited the quotes it exclusively got from a woman about the incident where she was choked in Iceland by actor Ezra Miller, replacing her references to Miller as a male with Miller's "they/them" pronouns.

Miller, known for roles in the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise and for playing DC superhero "The Flash," was caught on film in the incident outside the Prikið Kaffihús bar in Reykjavik in April 2020, just as the coronavirus pandemic had swelled.

Variety included a quote from the woman, calling out the fact that she used incorrect pronouns to address Miller. Variety’s version of her quote is listed below.

"All of a sudden, [they’re] on top of me, choking me, still screaming in my face if I want to fight. My friend who’s filming sees [they’re] obviously not joking and it’s actually serious, so he stops filming, and pushes [them] off me as [they’re] still trying to fight me. Two guy friends of mine are actually holding [Miller] back as [they’re] screaming, ‘This is what you wanted! This is what you wanted!’"

Variety's reporters added, "(At the time of the interview, it was unclear whether the woman was aware Miller uses they/them pronouns.)"

Some Twitter users expressed confusion at the language in the article.

The 26-second video, which went viral, shows Miller ask the woman, "Did you wanna fight? Is that what you do?" before grabbing her by the throat. In the video, Miller, with hands still on the woman, pushes her up against a metal structure and then throws her to the ground.

The person recording can then be heard saying "Whoa, bro. Bro. Bro," and stops filming.

The woman in the video, who has chosen to remain anonymous, provided Variety further information about what transpired before, during, and after the assault.

According to multiple sources, the woman and Miller had been speaking at the bar before the altercation. The conversation began with the woman commenting on Miller’s feet, visible in flip-flops, which showed cuts and bruises. Miller claimed they were "battle scars" from a fight.

"After discussing how they got them, she began to walk away, but turned around and joked, "But just so you know, I could take you in a fight." Miller replied, "You really want to fight?" and the woman told them to meet her in the smoking area in two minutes,"’ the Variety piece recounts.

The woman told the magazine she thought the interaction was all "fun and games," until it wasn’t.

The woman also told the magazine that the actor spat in her friend's face multiple times before a bartender, Reynir, came outside to break it up. The anonymous woman who was assaulted reported the incident to police, but did not press charges.

Miller has racked up an extensive record with police in recent years. One woman, only going by the first name Nadia, told Variety she filed a criminal complaint in Germany after Miller's group refused to leave her apartment.

In March, Miller was arrested in Hawaii for disorderly conduct and harassment. A month later, Miller was again arrested in Hawaii for second-degree assault after allegedly hurling a chair at a woman, striking her in the head.

Two protection orders have also been filed against the actor. The first order was placed by the parents of an 18-year-old girl from the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in North and South Dakota. The parents claimed Miller manipulated and groomed their child between the ages of 12 and 18.

The second order was filed after an alleged confrontation with a Massachusetts family. The mother of the family made a reference to "her tribe" as Miller claimed that Parcheesi, a board game, appropriates Rastafarian culture.

"Talking like that could get you into a really serious situation," Miller allegedly said while brandishing a gun at the family.