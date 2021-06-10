VA parent who survived Mao: Scholastic critical race indoctrination 'a replay' of Mao's 'cultural revolution'

A Virginia parent, whose remarks at a Loudoun County school board meeting against critical race theory and cultural Marxism went viral this week, described on "Hannity" how the tenets public schools are using regarding CRT are similar to how Chinese Communist revolutionary Mao Zedong successfully divided the society she lived in as a young child in the 1960s.

Earlier this week, Xi Van Fleet spoke during a school board meeting in Leesburg condemning the school board for the critical race theory curriculum it is imposing on young students.

"We are teaching our children to be social justice warriors and to loathe our country and our history. Growing up in China, all of this sounds very familiar. The Communist regime use the same critical theory is to divide people. The only difference is that used class instead of race. This is indeed the American version of the Chinese cultural revolution," she said at the time.

On "Hannity," Van Fleet expanded on her warning to America as a onetime victim of mandated Maoist indoctrination:

"I just want to let the American people know that what is going on in our schools and in our country is really a replay of the cultural revolution in China," she said, calling the similarities "terrifying."

"[Critical race theorists] use the same ideology, the same methodology, even the same vocabulary. The ideology is cultural Marxism."

At school in Maoist China, Van Fleet recalled being divided into groups of "oppressor" and "oppressed' based on what social class the student came from.

The same is happening today in schools and other institutions, except it is based on White and non-White races, she noted.

Chinese dissenters from the Maoist doctrine were labeled "counterrevolutionary", as dissenters in America are labeled "racist" – a moniker that in both regards is "like a hat that fits all" that can ruin one's life and livelihood.

Van Fleet added that the left's intent on "cancel culture" and "canceling" everything from public statuary to references to uncomfortable historic events, to historic figures they deem flawed is the same thing that Mao sought when he essentially erased thousands of years of Chinese cultural history.

"We basically canceled the whole Chinese civilization pre-Communism and we changed our school names, street names, store names, even our personal names," she said.

"Wokeness – to be specific – we used class wokeness in China," she also recalled.

"Your level of wokeness determines your chance to get a promotion or to get benefits and who decides your level of wokeness? The party leaders," she said, implying the same can be said in the United States for people and workers who do not ascribe to their moral superiors' intended ideologies.

Van Fleet added that she knows from experience that "freedom is fragile" and that many other Chinese-Americans also know the struggle and see the parallels between the left's cultural Marxism and the Maoist revolution of the 1960s.

"[C]ritical race theory is not antiracism. It itself is racist. It is divisive, destructive and it is dangerous."