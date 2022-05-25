Texas school shooting: 'Young Turks' host Cenk Uygur calls Democrats 'cowards' for inaction on gun control

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cenk Uygur, founder and host of the progressive digital outlet "The Young Turks," unleashed on Democrats following the horrific mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

There has been growing pressure on lawmakers to take action after 19 children and two teachers of Robb Elementary School were murdered on Tuesday by an 18-year-old gunman, who was killed during a gunfire exchange with authorities.

Early Wednesday morning, Uygur urged his Twitter followers to not make campaign contributions to Democrats, who he predicted would "shamelessly raise money off of our dead children" and then do nothing on gun control.

"Whatever you do, do NOT give money to some lying Democratic politician who is going to shamelessly raise money off of our dead children tomorrow when they know for a fact that they aren't GOING TO DO ANYTHING about it. They care more about the filibuster than our dead children," Uygur tweeted.

While he also scolded Republicans like Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who he told his "hands are soaked in blood" after taking "bribes" from the NRA, Uygur offered a grim forecast to progressives.

"Day after the shooting is when everything will grind to a halt. Democrats will pretend to push for legislation. Republicans will say gun control is taking away their rights!! Democrats will surrender because a couple of their own agree with GOP and they don’t want to offend them," Uygur wrote.

The progressive star then appeared vindicated while reacting to reporting from Punchbowl News that Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who signaled no gun reform legislation is imminent.

"After hearing the whole country scream in unison DO SOMETHING, @SenSchumer , like the calculating coward that he is, proudly declares Democrats will DO NOTHING. Told ya!" Uygur exclaimed. "A completely useless party. This is time to put tremendous political pressure on GOP, instead they surrender!"

He continued, "Democrats are not holding vote on gun control because they want to use the sympathy for the dead kids in Texas to get votes but they're worried that if they hold vote on gun control Republicans will use that against their beloved moderate Democrats. Who can stomach these cowards?"

The "Young Turks" host when on to say that "vote for a moderate Democrat is a vote for a Republican," insisting he's "never seen them win" against the GOP, adding "Their job is to create the illusion of democracy while they let Republicans run the country. Same donors, same results."

He also took a swipe at the media, insisting it will "administer a heavy dose of tranquilizing drug of gradualism."

"They'll write articles about how strategic it is for Democrats to do nothing and Republicans to resist them. They'll tell you why it's so smart to do nothing until you're back asleep," Uygur wrote.

Uygur's progressive colleague Ana Kasparian similarly took aim at the left earlier this month, declaring she was "done" with the Democratic Party in response to the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion signaling the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

"They don't care! They're fine!" Kasparian exclaimed. "They're all so old, they don't have to worry about it affecting them and if they're young enough where it would affect them, they'll get their abortion, okay? They're trading their individual stocks enriching themselves, they're good! They're good. They don't care about you. Make sure you understand that you feel it in your bones. They don't care about you at all."

"The reason why I go after Democrats is because A. they deserve it and B. they deceive us. They lie to us. And they tell us that they're gonna fight for us, and they do the exact opposite. They fool immediately! Nancy Pelosi, on the record, said we need ‘strong Republicans.’ I bet you do. Nancy, I bet you do. Without the strong Republicans, how would you fundraise, you pathetic, pathetic corporate goon," the host blasted the speaker.