Texas mass shooting: CBS' Gayle King has tense exchange with Republican congressman: 'We need change'

In the wake of the Uvalde, Texas mass shooting, CBS anchor Gayle King and Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Tex., engaged in an intense back-and-forth Wednesday over his record on gun legislation and how to curb future acts of gun violence in the United States.

During an appearance on "CBS Mornings," Gonzales was asked about two instances in which he voted against gun reform measures, including one measure that would expand background checks.

"Are you rethinking that position this morning in light of what has happened in your state?" King asked.

Gonzales replied that he is "happy to debate policy," but "not today" when his community is hurting.

"You know politicians divide us. Leaders unite us. And we need to be united right now, as Americans, because what happened in Uvalde, Texas, can happen anywhere," Gonzales continued. "And we have to be united in protecting our children against that."

He continued on about how he has been thinking of the impact of the shooting on parents, kids, and the police officers involved, before reiterating his stance on debating the issue of gun control at a different time period.

"Congressman, I hear you loud and clear, and I certainly don’t want to debate this, and I too am thinking about the survivors and the victims. But, this is the issue. This keeps happening, and we keep skirting around it and keep saying ‘somebody do something,’ and nobody does anything," King said.

She added that when the Second Amendment was created it was about muskets, and claimed that she believes the Founding Fathers would think differently about the right to bear arms if they saw people with guns going into schools and killing children. Gonzales then attempted to interject before King continued.

"But, with all due respect… you’re in a position of power to change things and if we can’t talk about it, and we can’t make changes, when can we talk about it? To me this is a perfect day to talk about it," she said.

Gonzales shot back that he grew up near the tragedy and the city was not a "dot on the map" for him or a "political football."

"Right now we need love," Gonzalez said. "We need compassion, we need people to come together as we heal. You ask what we’ve done?"

"We need love, but we need change, Congressman, we need change, we need Congress to come together, we need change," King said as the two began talking over one another.

"Please let me finish," Gonzales said.

"You’ve heard everybody say we don’t need the love and the prayers and the support and the moment of silence. They’re saying we’re sick of that," the anchor said.

Gonzales replied that they do need prayers, and that he is a person of faith.

"I am too," King said.