Progressive 'Young Turks' host says she's 'done' with Democrats, including the Squad: 'Disgusting, feckless'

One of the stars of the progressive digital outlet "The Young Turks" expressed outrage towards the Democrats over their inaction on protecting abortion rights as the Supreme Court has signaled it would overturn Roe v. Wade.

"Young Turks" co-host Ana Kasparian first took aim at Republicans on Tuesday for opposing various policies like paid family leave and affordable childcare while at the same time in favor of rolling back or completely outlawing abortion, yelling at journalists to "ask them the question!"

"Isn't it amazing that not one Democrat has shown 1% of the passion Ana has today?" co-host Cenk Uygur asked.

FAR-LEFT ‘YOUNG TURKS’ HOSTS RIP PELOSI: DELAYING STIMULUS WAS ‘PURELY POLITICAL CALCULATION’ TO HURT TRUMP

"They don't care! They're fine!" Kasparian exclaimed. "They're all so old, they don't have to worry about it affecting them and if they're young enough where it would affect them, they'll get their abortion, okay? They're trading their individual stocks enriching themselves, they're good! They're good. They don't care about you. Make sure you understand that you feel it in your bones. They don't care about you at all."

"All of that fundraising, all of that canvassing all of that hard work on the ground. They can't even get a voting rights bill. Passed. There are losers!" Kasparian shouted.

Kasparian offered a backhanded compliment to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who unlike Democrats "understands power, and he wields it" even if it's "for evil," in order to take a shot at Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Cali.

"Hey, Nancy, how's your refrigerator doing? How's your luxury ice cream doing, okay? How's all that going for you?" Kasparian asked the top Democrat. "Listen, all of the bootlickers for the Democratic Party get so upset at me for telling you the truth about how ineffective and pathetic Democratic lawmakers are. Go ahead and cry about it. ‘Oh, but the real enemies are the Republicans.’ At least Republicans tell us exactly who they are. They don't even hide their cards. They tell us exactly who they are and what they're planning on doing. They scream it from the mountaintops! And what do Democrats do? Do they do anything to prepare for it, to strategize, to ensure that they mitigate the damage that's done by right-wingers in this country? No, they're too busy fundraising. Nancy Pelosi's gonna fundraise! Chuck Schumer. He can't do away with the filibuster because that would mean that he'd have to apply a little bit of pressure on goons like Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin. 'Oh, can't do that. Can't do that.'"

THE YOUNG TURKS' CENK UYGUR URGES PROGRESSIVES TO ‘VOTE NO’ ON SPENDING BILL: ‘WE HAVE GOTTEN NEARLY NOTHING!’

"The reason why I go after Democrats is because A. they deserve it and B. they deceive us. They lie to us. And they tell us that they're gonna fight for us, and they do the exact opposite. They fool immediately! Nancy Pelosi, on the record, said we need ‘strong Republicans.’ I bet you do. Nancy, I bet you do. Without the strong Republicans, how would you fundraise, you pathetic, pathetic corporate goon," the host blasted the speaker.

She then took aim at President Biden, calling him a "freaking liar" saying he doesn't know if the federal government can unilaterally cancel student loan debt

"You don't know what your job title entitles you to? You don't know? Why are you president?" she asked "Why did you nominate an education secretary? What's the whole point?"

Kasparian knocked the "massive losers" among establishment Democrats for blaming progressives for their setbacks because they need "scapegoats" to distract that they're "corrupt" "puppets to their corporate donors."

"If we're going to sit around and wait for our elected lawmakers to protect us from these religious zealots and these right-wing authoritarians, man we have another thing coming," Kasparian said. "How many times do we need to be disappointed by them? I'm done with them."

"I don't speak for everyone in this network., I want to be clear. I'm speaking for myself. I'm done with them. Completely. The Democratic Party, every single one of them, that includes the Squad. I don't care anymore," she continued. "They have not delivered! They have not delivered. I'm done. It's time to organize, create organizations that get women and get people in this country what they need, people who are willing to pick up the slack for these disgusting, feckless, corrupt politicians."