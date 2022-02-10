United Freight Operations manager backs truckers blocking traffic: It irritates elites around the world

As truckers across the western world are protesting against vaccine mandates, a manager at United Freight argued on Thursday that the movement is working because people are realizing they rely on their services.

"The only bad tactic is the one that is working. Clearly, this is working," United Freight Operations Manager Brian Ilsley told "The Faulkner Focus." "This has irritated the elites around the world to the point … now you are starting to see the left-wingers take down their mask mandates in New York and California."

The busiest crossing in North America was shut down as the Canadian truckers protesting their country's vaccine mandates made it to the Detroit-Windsor border, causing traffic on the highway to Detroit.

"It doesn’t make sense as they shouldn’t be blocking the borders or the roads," Canadian truck driver Nav Aulch told Click on Detroit .

Traffic began building on I-75 and the Ambassador Bridge around 3 p.m. Monday. Detroit officials said the Ambassador Bridge was closed at about 8 p.m., leaving thousands of truckers left stranded on Detroit roads, according to Fox 2 Detroit .

Business leaders also said closing the busiest international border crossing in the U.S. will create supply chain issues.

Ilsley pushed back on Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer claiming on "Outnumbered" Wednesday the trucker traffic blockade has good intentions with "bad tactics."

"You don’t have the right. no matter how good your cause is, to do that to your fellow citizens," Fleischer said. "I don’t support interfering with the mobility of other people, carrying out the things they need in life to be on time for. I oppose it, whether it’s Occupy Wall Street or a group I’m sympathetic with's goals. Good goals, bad tactics. You alienate more people by doing that."

Isley argued that though some people may not take the trucker protest seriously because it is led by the drivers, the movement is "so much more" than it appears.

"Nobody realizes the drivers run these countries. They run the world. Everything in your studio, as I said on ‘Fox & Friends,’" he said. "Everything in this office here is, and always has been, on a truck, and that is also everything in Dr. Fauci’s house."