Sarah Sanders: Media 'has egg on their face' from failing to make Russia collusion narrative stick

Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said the media is embarrassed and has "egg on their face" from failing to connect President Trump to any elements of their Russia collusion narrative.

During "The Brian Kilmeade Show" Wednesday, Sanders said the media has committed so much time and energy to the Russia investigation that they're not prepared to let it go, and will continue to push falsehoods about the president and his allies until their story sticks.

"Everything always came back to [Robert] Mueller," she said. "And I think that the media has a lot of egg on their face and they're still looking to justify the two-and-a-half years that they've wasted pushing this false narrative against the president.

"And I think that's why they are constantly grasping at straws on some of these other ridiculous stories because they need to justify all of the attacks that they've waged against the president."

Sanders also said Trump's historic victory in 2016 has opened the door to a crowded field of Democrats who hope to follow his lead and claimed the upcoming 2020 election will determine the political path of the country, for years to come.

"I think 2016 was a huge moment for the president. He did... pull off one of the greatest upsets in political history that we'eve ever seen," she said. "The only bad thing is I think it's launched — a lot of the Democrats think now maybe they can do that too and I think that's why you have such a crowded field, is they all think they can be president.

"But I think 2020 [has] huge stakes," Sanders continued. "Not just for the president but I think, for the country. We have to make a determination. Are we going to be pulled very far to the left? Or are we going to continue on the path of success and prosperity the president's put us on over the last couple of years?"