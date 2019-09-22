Pompeo hopes government can 'get to the bottom' of any possible Biden wrongdoing

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he hopes the government is able to "get to the bottom" of any potential wrongdoing committed by former Vice President Joe Biden in relation to Ukraine, during an interview on "Fox News Sunday" this week.

"It was the previous administration that allowed Vladimir Putin to take one-fifth of the Ukrainian country. We’re going to see President Zelenskiy this week," he said.

"I do hope that if Vice President Biden engaged in behavior that was inappropriate -- if he had a conflict of interest, or allowed something to take place in Ukraine which may have interfered in our elections in 2016, I do hope that we get to the bottom of that."

Pompeo's comments came in response to reports that President Trump may have leaned on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, asking him to investigate possible criminal acts committed by Biden's son, Hunter.

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that Trump asked Zelenskiy to look into Biden's son for his role in a natural gas firm that was being investigated by a Ukrainian prosecutor, as part of a corruption case.

Pompeo said Trump has had a strong relationship with Ukranian leaders and continually has been an ally and source of support for their government, long before the whistleblower story broke.

"I’ve watched the president engage with the Ukrainian leadership, I’ve listened to conversations," he said earlier in the interview. "I remember the previous administration refusing to send defensive weapons systems to Ukraine. This president’s chosen to do that... three times so that the Ukrainian people could fight back against the overtaking of southeast Ukraine."

