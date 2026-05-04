UFO expert warns mystery craft are outmaneuvering US military in restricted airspace

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Investigative journalist Jeremy Corbell said on "The Sunday Briefing" that unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) are capable of outmaneuvering the U.S. military, calling the issue a national security concern as Congress pushes for the Pentagon to declassify 46 videos of unexplained events.

The "WEAPONIZED" podcast host and subject of the upcoming film "Sleeping Dog" said the videos would serve as important data points in the ongoing investigation into UAPs, and that the American people deserve to see them.

"It's another data set of footage the American public can look at," he said. "There are machines, there are craft of unknown origin that fly with impunity in our restricted airspace, and our government has been assessing this as a national threat for decades. The jig is up. People now know UAP are real."

Uncertainty remains as to who is creating and piloting these machines, he said.

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"Who made these machines that can outpace, outmaneuver and outperform our greatest warfighters? That's the question."

Corbell said the craft in question demonstrated "instantaneous motion," or rapid changes in velocity without an apparent period of transition, such as acceleration, or means of propulsion, like an engine.

"We do not have the capability, unfortunately, for instantaneous motion," Corbell said. "The idea of inertial effect and what would happen — this is baffling to the intelligence community."

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Corbell reacted to a video of a UAP taken by a Reaper drone, which he noted does not appear aerodynamic.

"When you look at this video, [the UAP] instantaneously shoots off to the right once the Reaper drone got a weapons-grade lock on it. So its ability to maneuver is far beyond anything that China, Russia or the U.S. has."

The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform’s Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets wrote in an April 1 press release that it is continuing its investigation into UAPs and the federal government’s lack of transparency surrounding them.

"The presence of UAPs in and around the sensitive airspaces of U.S. military installations poses a threat to the security of the armed forces and their readiness," wrote task force chairwoman Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla.

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Corbell called the existence of UAPs a "known secret."

"On the inside, it's an open secret that UAP are real and that they're able to evade sometimes detection, but absolutely our weaponry. And it's an issue because they are oftentimes loitering over sensitive critical infrastructure within the United States."